Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell Inspiron Desktop PC Tower

If you need a dependable desktop PC in your home ready for everyone to head back to school, Dell has one of the best PC deals around right now. At the moment, you can buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop for $520, saving you $80 off the usual price of $600. With all the right hardware you need to work effectively, all you need to do is add a monitor to get started. It even comes with six months of The Disney Bundle worth $84. That gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for the next six months, entirely for free. Read on while we take you through why the Dell Inspiron Desktop is such a must-have.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop

The Dell Inspiron Desktop won’t rival the very best desktop computers but neither should you expect it to at this price. Instead, it’s a reliable setup for anyone who wants to work well from a desk without feeling obliged to buy a laptop.

Within its easy-to-store tower unit, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to be able to work well. The tower unit itself is fairly small so it’s easy to tuck away under your desk or on top of another unit, depending on your needs. It offers an extensive eight USB ports so you can quickly hook up all manners of devices without a problem. A media card reader makes it simple to look at your videos or photos, too.

Everything about the Dell Inspiron Desktop oozes simplicity, and that’s exactly why we like it. If you’re looking for an easy way to work or help get your kids set up for the new school year, you don’t want anything overly complicated. Instead, the Dell Inspiron Desktop is perfect for this thanks to subtly fitting into your home while still offering plenty of power for the price.

Normally priced at $600, the Dell Inspiron Desktop is down to $520 for a limited time only as part of Dell’s back-to-school sale. The deal gets even sweeter when you factor in six months of The Disney Bundle for free that is also included. Grab the deal now while it’s still on sale and enjoy a more effective working environment.

