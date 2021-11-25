The holiday shopping season is blowing up with discounts and promotions on consumer electronics, including some of the best Dell laptop Black Friday deals around. In fact, we haven’t seen discounts this awesome since last Black Friday. The best Dell laptop Black Friday deals are mixed in with a load of the best Black Friday deals overall, meaning things can get a bit confusing if you’re trying to scour through all of the available discounts. There are Black Friday laptop deals to sort through, as well as Black Friday gaming laptop deals — for those who want more powerful rigs — and, of course, Dell Black Friday deals on a host of items, including peripherals, monitors, and more. We haven’t even touched upon desktops, all-in-ones, and everything else.

Dell laptop Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers today



Why Buy:

Excellent battery life

Lightweight and durable design

Chrome OS

Fantastic deal

This student-ready Chromebook is lightweight, easy to use, and ideal for productivity tasks, whether you’re doing homework, conducting research, or just browsing the web. It has an 11.6-inch non-touch HD display. That’s compact compared to a laptop, but gives you enough room to watch movies and edit documents. The tough chassis, spill-resistant keyboard, and protected ports mean it will last, which is good when you’re tossing it in a handbag or backpack constantly. It’s one of the better Black Friday Chromebook deals we’ve seen so far this holiday season.

It’s not skimpy on power for being a Chromebook. The Intel dual-core processor is comparable to a lower-end laptop, but will excel with the Chrome OS. You get 4GB of RAM, also comparable to a low- or even midrange laptop. You’ll be able to run multiple programs at once without losing speed, which is ideal for students who need to video chat or stream music while editing documents. It has a pretty miniscule 16GB of storage, but you’ll ideally be using cloud storage apps like Google Drive. If you need to store anything on a physical device, it has one USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — was $389, now $200

Why Buy:

Sleek design

Large screen

Very affordable

Powerful for its price point

With its 15.6-inch HD display, Intel N series processor options, and excellent battery life, the Inspiron 15 3000 features a sustainable design. It’s also super sleek, lightweight, and stunning visually, so it’s an excellent choice for those with on-the-go lifestyles. Thanks to this early Black Friday deal, it’s crazy cheap, too! You get decent power, a sleek form factor, and a large display, all for an affordable price. It’s the option for anyone on a tight budget who wants a new computer.

This model of Inspiron has a modest processor and 4GB of RAM. That’s not going to let you run graphics-heavy games, but it will be no problem for video calls, streaming, and document editing. If you need a computer for work or school, this will likely cover all your bases.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (2021) — was $1,300, now $980

Why Buy:

Pure power

Sleek design

Very affordable

Dell’s go-to laptop

Dell’s newest XPS 13 laptop is powerful, beautiful, and functional, which is everything you’d ever want or need in a laptop. Inside is an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive, and killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650. Those are some respectable components for a laptop, and should treat you well as long as you aren’t gaming or exporting large files. The 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display is a real looker, too! It maximizes the screen-to-case ratio with tiny bezels to keep the laptop compact and portable.

The $320 off sweetens the deal that much more and should really put this laptop on your radar. Tthe XPS 13 held its own when up against the HP Spectre x360 — it really is one of the best laptops and one of our favorites. It boasts a great price, excellent design, lots of power, and an incredibly sleek profile. If you’ve been waiting to grab the latest Dell laptop Black Friday deal, now is the time.



Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — was $1,219, now $800

Why Buy:

Plenty of power for medium-high graphics

Flexible for use as a school or work computer

Portable

Very affordable

If you want to game on the go, you’ll need a laptop with a graphics card — not integrated graphics. While there are a few Black Friday gaming laptop deals floating around, this one from Dell is worth singling out. The G15 features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. It should run most games on medium to high settings. The 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 SSD are also important to note.

The display is a 15.6-inch FHD screen running at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Anything running at under 2K will look its absolute best. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, so you can really crank up the frames per second on your games without needing an external monitor. You won’t have to worry about input lag issues either — the display has a 3ms response time.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (2021) — was $1,520, now $1,000

Why Buy:

Convenient 2-in-1 design

Touchscreen during both configurations

Windows 11 update available for free

Nice power boost over the average tablet

A convertible laptop like this 2-in-1 allows you to swap seamlessly between various configurations. You can use it as a standard laptop or flip the keyboard behind the screen and turn it into a makeshift tablet. Most tablets, however, are not this powerful. The 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4x RAM, and 512GB M.2 SSD deliver much better performance than your average tablet. It’s even running Windows 11 (if you use the free upgrade straight out of the box). Be sure to check out our direct comparison if you want to know the difference between the XPS 13 2-in-1 and the XPS 13.

When you’re considering a 2-in-1, the screen is even more important than on a traditional laptop, and arguably even a gaming laptop. While you don’t need to worry about refresh rates and lag, you do need the picture to be gorgeous. After all, you’ll be interacting with its touchscreen, and possibly using a stylus to draw, write, or edit photos. This XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch WLED display that runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution. Anything under 4K is going to look stunning. It’ll really let you see all 16 million possible colors. If you’re doing any kind of image editing or creation, this is a fantastic option.

Should you shop this Dell laptop Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Whether you’re after a gaming laptop with Nvidia graphics or a Chromebook for work or school, don’t hesitate if you want the best Black Friday deals. It could be tempting to wait and see if prices come down even more on Cyber Monday, but in reality, the best deals are likely to be finished by then, or stock could be sold out. If you see a deal that tickles your fancy, it’s best to grab it now before it sells out, especially as stock levels are lower this year due to the global chip shortage.

If you do bag a deal and then find the same product cheaper on Cyber Monday, don’t worry! You can easily grab that new, cheaper deal and then cancel your existing order, or return the product for a refund. Most people want their brand new laptop in time for the holidays, so if that’s you, don’t waste time waiting for even more discounts on an already awesome deal. Move fast and snap up a great deal today to ensure your goodies arrive in time for the festive season.

