Save $90 on this Dell Portable Monitor for Cyber Monday 2021

Kelly Kaliszewski
By

It’s not every day you find a Dell Portable Monitor Cyber Monday Deal like this one. The Dell 14-inch portable monitor is regularly priced at $360 and for Cyber Monday is just $270, which is a savings of $90. So, if you’re like many people lately that have had to set up a home office for work or school, this is the deal for you. It isn’t easy to sift through all of the sales and find the best Cyber Monday deals, but that’s what we’re here for.

Today’s best Dell Portable Monitor Cyber Monday deal

Dell 14-inch portable monitor, made for road warriors.

Why Buy:

  • Super lightweight and slim
  • Full HD display
  • Dual USB-C ports
  • Flexible tilt stand bends from 10 to 90 degrees

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor is the perfect laptop companion if you’re looking for dual-screen productivity. The 14-inch monitor is ultralight and ultrathin, weighing less than a pound and a half. The monitor is Full HD and allows you to expand your screen with In-Plane Switching technology. One of the best parts about this monitor is the ease with which it sets up — the single USB-C cable transmits both video and power for efficient plug and play transitions. The USB-C cord is soft and pliable, so it is easy to carry and will fit in any bag.

The versatile design allows you to conveniently set up your monitor to the left, right, or even behind your laptop due to the dual USB-C ports. This feature is excellent for working on the go since not every workstation lets you set up the same way. The design also features a flexible tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees making presentations simple no matter where you are. The monitor features ComfortView, which is a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions at the press of a button and optimizes eye comfort. The monitor comes with a three-year advanced exchange service so you can feel comfortable with your purchase.

Normally, this portable monitor from Dell would cost you $360 or more, but it’s just $270 with free shipping for Cyber Monday. That’s an excellent discount of $90, but this deal is certainly not going to last. Like most Cyber Monday monitor deals though it’s selling fast, so nab it while you can!

