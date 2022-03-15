The Dell XPS series of laptops are some of the best in the industry for being both thin and powerful. Of course, the downside is that they can often be a little bit expensive, which is where this deal from Dell comes in, bringing down the cost of a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop to $950 from $1,050, a nice $100 discount.

If you’re looking for a nice-looking, portable laptop, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is the one to go for as it has a thin size and excellent 13.3-inch Full HD, 60Hz touchscreen display. It’s also a bright screen, being able to hit 400 nits peak brightness, so it should work relatively well outside. When combined with the 100% sRGB range and 80.7% screen-to-body ratio, it’s an overall great viewing experience. The XPS 13 Touch also has a relatively powerful CPU for the price, with an 11th-gen i5-1135G7 that should handle most productivity software you can throw at it without running hot under the collar.

The XPS 13 Touch also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is not a lot but should be enough to handle running multiple applications or tabs at the same time. Besides that, the laptop features a fast 256GB internal SSD, which is also a bit on the lower end, so we’d suggest grabbing one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage. A nice addition are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, the latest standards of each and should ensure a great wireless experience. Finally, while not as important, the Dell XPS 13 Touch comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which can manage to play an indie or low-resource games if that’s something you’re interested in.

The XPS 13 Touch is a great choice if you need a powerful laptop that’s great for business, study, and even a bit of pleasure, and with the deal from Dell, you can get it for just $950, a $100 discount off its normal $1,050 price. Of course, if the XPS 13 Touch Laptop doesn’t do it for you, check out some other Dell laptop deals and general laptop deals.

