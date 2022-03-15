  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 13 laptop now under $1,000 in one-day sale

Albert Bassili
By
The Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop sitting open on a white background.

The Dell XPS series of laptops are some of the best in the industry for being both thin and powerful. Of course, the downside is that they can often be a little bit expensive, which is where this deal from Dell comes in, bringing down the cost of a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop to $950 from $1,050, a nice $100 discount.

If you’re looking for a nice-looking, portable laptop, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is the one to go for as it has a thin size and excellent 13.3-inch Full HD, 60Hz touchscreen display. It’s also a bright screen, being able to hit 400 nits peak brightness, so it should work relatively well outside. When combined with the 100% sRGB range and 80.7% screen-to-body ratio, it’s an overall great viewing experience. The XPS 13 Touch also has a relatively powerful CPU for the price, with an 11th-gen i5-1135G7 that should handle most productivity software you can throw at it without running hot under the collar.

The XPS 13 Touch also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is not a lot but should be enough to handle running multiple applications or tabs at the same time. Besides that, the laptop features a fast 256GB internal SSD, which is also a bit on the lower end, so we’d suggest grabbing one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage. A nice addition are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, the latest standards of each and should ensure a great wireless experience. Finally, while not as important, the Dell XPS 13 Touch comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which can manage to play an indie or low-resource games if that’s something you’re interested in.

The XPS 13 Touch is a great choice if you need a powerful laptop that’s great for business, study, and even a bit of pleasure, and with the deal from Dell, you can get it for just $950, a $100 discount off its normal $1,050 price. Of course, if the XPS 13 Touch Laptop doesn’t do it for you, check out some other Dell laptop deals and general laptop deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single app

The Justice League of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Someone watching Netflix on a tablet in bed.

Samsung brings S22 features to older phones with One UI 4.1

The S22 Ultra in nature.

Common Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 problems and how to fix them

Galaxy Z Fold 3 almost closed in hand.

How to embed a YouTube video in PowerPoint

Windows 10 Creators Update

How to back up Windows 11

Surface Pro 8 tablet view with Windows 11 screen.

How to lock cells in Excel

microsoft surface office excel

How to use multiple desktops on your Mac

A MacBook with lines of code set against a Mac desktop.

iPad Air gets a $100 price cut — down to lowest-ever price

Apple iPad Air 4 held in hand over a desktop.

Best 27-inch monitor deals for March 2022

cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image

Intel’s first discrete gaming GPUs are around the corner

Intel Arc official banner.

How to remove a picture background in Canva

Pictures in Canva with one background removed.

Save $300 on this 4K projector with Dolby Digital Plus today

A couple sits in front of their home theater setup.