If you believe these Dell XPS deals, and Dell laptop deals, this is an excellent time of year to investigate laptop deals. And if you’re heading back to school, you might want to check out these student laptop deals. Or head to Dell, where the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen) is $500 off. That’s an amazing drop from its original price of $1,950, all the way down to $1,450. That’s a steal! Hurry and you can score this very portable and very powerful laptop for less.

Few things are as useful and as versatile as a 2-in-1 laptop, and Dell’s XPS 15 is one of the best. From schoolwork to projects, video editing to online gaming, the Dell XPS 15 laptop has your back. With an advanced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 graphics card, 15.6-inch OLED display, and 512GB solid-state drive, nothing will come between you and your work, or play, with this lightweight laptop. It weighs just 4 pounds, and it still packs a wallop and outperforms many of the laptops in its class.

You’ll absolutely marvel at this laptop’s screen. With its UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD display (3840 x 2160), details will come to life in each pixel. And the OLED’s self-lighting pixels can give you the ultimate experience of inky blacks of darkly lit, or shaded environments. With 6 million more pixels than Full HD and 3 million more than the MacBook Pro, the visual potential here is nearly unmatched. The end result: Dazzling details, higher contrast, and a mind-blowing color range. From gaming to editing video to working in Photoshop, there’s perhaps no better experience

The touchscreen makes all your work easier and more interactive than ever before. Be more productive as you touch, swipe, edit, and play in more ways than ever. There’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology to keep you connected, as well as an array of ports, including an SD card slot, two USB 3 ports, an HDMI port, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. This lightweight laptop literally has everything.

