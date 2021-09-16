  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 15 Touchscreen Laptop Just Got a Rare Price Cut — Hurry!

By
A Dell 15-inch touchscreen laptop in an open position on white background.

If you believe these Dell XPS deals, and Dell laptop deals, this is an excellent time of year to investigate laptop deals. And if you’re heading back to school, you might want to check out these student laptop deals. Or head to Dell, where the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen) is $500 off. That’s an amazing drop from its original price of $1,950, all the way down to $1,450. That’s a steal! Hurry and you can score this very portable and very powerful laptop for less.

Few things are as useful and as versatile as a 2-in-1 laptop, and Dell’s XPS 15 is one of the best. From schoolwork to projects, video editing to online gaming, the Dell XPS 15 laptop has your back. With an advanced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 graphics card, 15.6-inch OLED display, and 512GB solid-state drive, nothing will come between you and your work, or play, with this lightweight laptop. It weighs just 4 pounds, and it still packs a wallop and outperforms many of the laptops in its class.

You’ll absolutely marvel at this laptop’s screen. With its UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD display (3840 x 2160), details will come to life in each pixel. And the OLED’s self-lighting pixels can give you the ultimate experience of inky blacks of darkly lit, or shaded environments. With 6 million more pixels than Full HD and 3 million more than the MacBook Pro, the visual potential here is nearly unmatched. The end result: Dazzling details, higher contrast, and a mind-blowing color range. From gaming to editing video to working in Photoshop, there’s perhaps no better experience

The touchscreen makes all your work easier and more interactive than ever before. Be more productive as you touch, swipe, edit, and play in more ways than ever. There’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology to keep you connected, as well as an array of ports, including an SD card slot, two USB 3 ports, an HDMI port, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. This lightweight laptop literally has everything.

More Dell laptop deals

Need a different size or set of specs from your laptop? Dell has a ton of deals on just what you need.

LG 27UL650-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor

$397 $450
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$349 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality. more
Buy at Amazon

Acer EH273 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

$160 $200
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its large 27-inch full HD IPS panel and HDMI inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment. more
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$450 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches. more
Buy at Dell

Dell UltraSharp U4320Q 43-Inch 4K Monitor

$870 $1,160
There's almost no better monitor option for an ultimate workspace than the huge 43-inch Dell UltraSharp U4320Q. It's a massive screen that boasts lag-free, ear-to-ear, picturesque coverage. more
Buy at Dell
Includes remote

Samsung M5 Series 27M50A 27-inch 1080p Smart Monitor with Streaming TV

$220 $250
With its built-in smart streaming capabilities (yes, just like a smart TV), the Samsung M5 Series 27-inch monitor is perfect for those who like to enjoy entertainment on their computers. more
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Poop’s easy. Dodging wires is the holy grail of robot vacuum obstacle avoidance

roborock s7 transitions between mopping vacuuming ces 2021 robot vacuum lifestyle

Best cheap Adobe Photoshop deals for September 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

The best torrent clients for 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

The best 4K TVs under $500 for 2021

Hisense H8G Quantum

The best teams in NBA 2K22

Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA2K22.

The best character builds for the Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online player fighting with a Companion.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for September 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

The best Slabs in Deathloop and how to upgrade them

Colt using a Slab and about to kill an enemy.

Deathloop beginner’s guide: 14 tips to get you started

Colt from Deathloop aiming his pistol.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

How to connect AirPods to your Nintendo Switch

A Nintendo Switch with Apple AirPods

Best speakers of 2021: Great speakers for every use and budget

The Sonos One on a bedside table.

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: What’s the difference?

A person watching Sling TV on an iPAd.