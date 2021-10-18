  1. Deals
Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch — shop NOW

By

While Black Friday deals don’t officially begin until Black Friday itself (November 26th 2021), there are plenty of early offers right now which may be tempting you. If you’re wondering if now is the time to buy, it is. It’s highly likely that we’re going to see the same supply chain issues as we saw last year which means if you wait too long to snap up a bargain, you might find yourself missing out, or simply having to wait a long time for your precious new Apple Watch thanks to stock being on backorder. While there are plenty of great Black Friday Apple Watch deals ahead of us, read on while we take a look at what to expect when it comes to snapping up a great deal right now.

Simply put, any time from now until Black Friday is an awesome time to check out the Black Friday smartwatch deals. Retailers are keen to sell the technology that you most want – i.e. a shiny new Apple Watch. Consistently offering some of the best smartwatches out there, there’s no shortage of options here from Apple with the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and even the Apple Watch Series 3 keen for your attention.

However, whichever one you want, stock is likely to be very limited. If you wait until Black Friday, there’s a very good chance that the item you want won’t actually arrive in time for the holidays. It may even end up on backorder before Black Friday 2021 if you wait too long to hit the buy button. This year, it makes sense to do your holiday shopping as early as possible, all while taking advantage of the great early deals going on right now.

With Apple products so highly sought after, they almost always sell out and end up on backorder meaning you miss out on enjoying your new Apple Watch straight away. Right now, discounts on Apple Watches are so good that you probably won’t see them cheaper on Black Friday anyhow. At most, you might save $10 or $20 on one but all while risking a delay on when you actually get your new smartwatch.

Simply put, it makes sense to dive right in now and snap up a great deal rather than wait until stock is practically non-existent. Order early to get it in time for the holidays.

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$95 $100
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$329 $399
Experience the world on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS for on- and off-road excursions. Boasting incredible health monitoring features, this is a must-have. more
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Renewed)

$298 $429
The larger 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band. With heart-rate monitoring and personalized coaching, it's the ultimate fitness accessory. more
Buy at Amazon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$9 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) ​ Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop

$459 $749
Series 5 was the first of the high-powered Apple Watches. This GPS and cellular model gives you the flexibility of receiving and responding to calls, text messages, and email without your phone. more
Buy at Amazon
