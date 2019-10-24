Amazon takes up to $201 off the price of these Dyson cordless vacuums

Keeping up with home cleaning can be laborious and demanding and . With the help of modern vacuums, thankfully, even the toughest cleaning jobs have become a cinch to handle. There are plenty of vacuums out there to consider, but if you want the liberty to dig out dirt from virtually everywhere, we suggest you stick to cordless vacuums.

Dyson’s expertise in the challenges of housecleaning has made it an outstanding brand in the vacuum industry. Right now, two highly-rated Dyson cordless vacuums are enjoying nice price cuts on Amazon — the V8 Animal and the Cyclone V10 Absolute. Both models run on batteries, meaning there’s no cord to unravel, plug in, drag around, or limit your reach. Make housework a little less complicated by jumping on these awesome deals.

Dyson V8 Animal – $398 ($101 Off)

Sporting a lightweight and versatile profile, the Dyson V8 Animal makes an ideal helper for all-around home cleaning. It comes in an upright stick design for convenient floor cleaning and can also transform into a handheld vacuum perfect for tackling above-floor areas like stairs, couches, and car seats. It’s also perfectly balanced and easy to handle when cleaning spots up high, such as ceilings and windows.

This Dyson cordless vacuum is equipped with the digital motor V8 and a brush bar – a combo that’s 150% more efficient than the V6 model. This enables the vacuum to drive stiff nylon bristles deep into carpets, effectively capturing fine dust, pet hair, and ground-in dirt. There’s also a whole-machine filtration responsible for trapping allergens and expelling cleaner air. The bin can easily be emptied with a single action, which allows for hygienic disposal.

This Dyson V8 variant is equally useful for households with or without pets. It is estimated to provide 25 to 40 minutes of cleaning power depending on the mode or usage. Don’t miss the chance to score this Dyson cordless vacuum today on Amazon for only $398 instead of the usual $499.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute – $499 ($201 Off)

If you need something more powerful, check out the Cyclone V10 Absolute. This model boasts a massive machine suction power that eliminates up to 25% more dust than the older model V8. Its small, light, and strong V10 motor can generate a suction power that can match a full-size vacuum. There are three power modes you can choose from depending on the surface you’re cleaning, enabling the bristles to dig deeper and dislodge more dirt. It also has a soft roller cleaner head with a brush bar covered in soft wooden nylon perfect for picking up large debris, as well as anti-static carbon fiber filaments that remove fine dust.

Similar to the V8 Animal, this Dyson cordless vacuum model is very lightweight and easy to push. It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum in just one click, making it quick and easy to tackle other areas like tables, car seats, and sofas. It is really an excellent all-in-one cordless vacuum.

This vacuum uses an instant-release trigger so the battery is only consumed while it’s cleaning. Dyson claims its battery life varies depending on usage, with a maximum power of 60 minutes. When cleaning is done, simply drop it into the wall-mounted dock for storage and recharge.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute normally sells for $699, but Amazon has made it available at a lower price of $499. Take away the hassle and tedium of home cleaning by ordering one today.

