  1. Deals

Dyson V7 cordless vacuum on sale for only $180 — while stock lasts

By

The official eBay Dyson Store currently has the Dyson V7 Allergy cordless vacuum at its lowest-ever price. Pay just $180 with free delivery within four days. This deal is a 45% savings from the regular $330 list price and won’t last for long. Don’t hesitate to snap up this brand new Dyson stick vacuum directly from Dyson in an unopened box with a full two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Buy Now

Dyson’s v7 Allergy cordless vacuum checks off a long list of needs to keep your home clean and safe. The V7 is a battery-operated stick vacuum that runs for up to 30 minutes per charge in normal mode. The V7’s powerful motor is 75% more potent than the previous model, the best-selling Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and has two modes, normal and MAX. Save MAX mode for the toughest, most deep-seated dirt because you won’t need it most of the time, and it cuts the maximum battery life to six minutes. When you do need that extra high-power boost, however, it’s nice to know you can access it.

The V7 Allergy’s model name gives away one of its key features. This model has whole-machine HEPA filtration, meaning it captures 99.99% of allergens, bacteria, pet dander, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns.

You’ll appreciate the Dyson V7’s versatility. You can remove the stick that attaches to the motor unit with one button to transform it into a handheld vac for cleaning stairs, cars, furniture, or any other area. Use the V7 with the stick and the included combination tool to clean spiderwebs and anything else up high on walls or ceilings.

Related

Dyson’s V7 Allergy HEPA Cordless Vacuum comes with a powerful direct-drive motorhead for cleaning carpets and all other floor surfaces, a crevice tool, a combination tool, and a docking station. When you hang the Dyson on the docking station, the battery recharges automatically, so it’s ready for the next time you need it. Emptying the dust bin is quick, clean, and easy with Dyson’s Hygienic dirt ejector with no bags required.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, cordless stick models are by far the most versatile for all surfaces, high and low, and no one else makes cordless stick vacs like Dyson. Usually $330 and 75% more powerful than its predecessor, the popular Dyson V6 Cordless, this is a chance to snap up a Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA cordless for only $180, a previously unheard of price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dyson V7 cordless vacuum discounted to just $200 — today only

V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum - Iron

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for July 2020

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Ring Video Doorbell Pro down to just $189 — while stock lasts

amazon shatters the prices on ring video doorbells and throws in a free show 5 doorbell pro with echo 03 1

The best Dyson deals and sales for June 2020: Vacuums and Fans

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

65-inch Samsung Q90 QLED 4K TV down to cheapest-ever price — today only

Samsung 2019 Q90

Building a home theater? Don’t miss these BenQ and Epson projector deals

benq epson viewsonic home theater projector deals amazon best buy summer sale 2020 tk800 review 3535 1200x9999

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for June 2020

The best desktop monitor deals for June 2020

Best smartphone deals for June 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for June 2020

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop on sale for only $720 — while stock lasts

These are the best cheap MacBook deals for June 2020

Macbook Air (2018) Review

How to choose a MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch

how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98

The best cheap GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke for July 2020

How to watch Parks and Recreation online: Stream the comedy for free