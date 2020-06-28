Dyson V7 cordless vacuum on sale for only $180 — while stock lasts

The official eBay Dyson Store currently has the Dyson V7 Allergy cordless vacuum at its lowest-ever price. Pay just $180 with free delivery within four days. This deal is a 45% savings from the regular $330 list price and won’t last for long. Don’t hesitate to snap up this brand new Dyson stick vacuum directly from Dyson in an unopened box with a full two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Buy Now

Dyson’s v7 Allergy cordless vacuum checks off a long list of needs to keep your home clean and safe. The V7 is a battery-operated stick vacuum that runs for up to 30 minutes per charge in normal mode. The V7’s powerful motor is 75% more potent than the previous model, the best-selling Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and has two modes, normal and MAX. Save MAX mode for the toughest, most deep-seated dirt because you won’t need it most of the time, and it cuts the maximum battery life to six minutes. When you do need that extra high-power boost, however, it’s nice to know you can access it.

The V7 Allergy’s model name gives away one of its key features. This model has whole-machine HEPA filtration, meaning it captures 99.99% of allergens, bacteria, pet dander, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns.

You’ll appreciate the Dyson V7’s versatility. You can remove the stick that attaches to the motor unit with one button to transform it into a handheld vac for cleaning stairs, cars, furniture, or any other area. Use the V7 with the stick and the included combination tool to clean spiderwebs and anything else up high on walls or ceilings.

Related

Dyson’s V7 Allergy HEPA Cordless Vacuum comes with a powerful direct-drive motorhead for cleaning carpets and all other floor surfaces, a crevice tool, a combination tool, and a docking station. When you hang the Dyson on the docking station, the battery recharges automatically, so it’s ready for the next time you need it. Emptying the dust bin is quick, clean, and easy with Dyson’s Hygienic dirt ejector with no bags required.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, cordless stick models are by far the most versatile for all surfaces, high and low, and no one else makes cordless stick vacs like Dyson. Usually $330 and 75% more powerful than its predecessor, the popular Dyson V6 Cordless, this is a chance to snap up a Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA cordless for only $180, a previously unheard of price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations