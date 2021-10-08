Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is offering an amazing deal on the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum today, marking it down to $300 from $400, a huge savings of $100. Whether you are a pet owner, the parent of a curious child, or just a clean freak spying a little dust in the corner, this deal on the Dyson V8 Fluffy is for you. This discount of 25% is going to get these vacuums flying off the shelves, so get over to Walmart now to claim one for your cleaning arsenal.

Your vacuum is supposed to suck, but your vacuuming experience shouldn’t. Dyson, one of the most forward-thinking companies in the vacuum industry, offers an efficient cleaning experience and a nice addition to your smart home with the V8 Fluffy. Vacuum for up to 40 minutes with fade-free suction without stopping to charge. Get every nook and cranny of the house with a cordless and hassle-free design. And return the Dyson V8 Fluffy to its convenient docking station for recharging when you’re finished.

In addition to being an amazing value even up against all of our other Dyson deals, the Dyson V8 Fluffy also features a premium design. Its sleek and modern look makes it easy on the eyes, and some practical engineering provides versatile functionality. It quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum cleaner, making it a must-have utility for cleaning cars, shelves, tight quarters, and other hard-to-reach places.

A great piece of tech for your smart home setup, the Dyson V8 Fluffy is a steal at this 25% discount. Marked down to $300 from its regular price of $400, a savings of $100, this vacuum is made to accommodate just about anybody with a mess on their hands, and anybody looking for an amazing discount. Add one to your cleaning closet by claiming this amazing deal from Walmart.

More smart home deals

In the market for hassle-free cleaning and Dyson isn’t your brand? Check out all of our other cordless vacuum deals, and if you don’t mind the cord, we have plenty of traditional vacuum deals as well. If your smart home buildout is what brings you here, explore deals on more ideas below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations