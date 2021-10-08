  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap this Dyson cordless vacuum deal is at Walmart

By
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum on sale at Walmart

Walmart is offering an amazing deal on the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum today, marking it down to $300 from $400, a huge savings of $100. Whether you are a pet owner, the parent of a curious child, or just a clean freak spying a little dust in the corner, this deal on the Dyson V8 Fluffy is for you. This discount of 25% is going to get these vacuums flying off the shelves, so get over to Walmart now to claim one for your cleaning arsenal.

Your vacuum is supposed to suck, but your vacuuming experience shouldn’t. Dyson, one of the most forward-thinking companies in the vacuum industry, offers an efficient cleaning experience and a nice addition to your smart home with the V8 Fluffy. Vacuum for up to 40 minutes with fade-free suction without stopping to charge. Get every nook and cranny of the house with a cordless and hassle-free design. And return the Dyson V8 Fluffy to its convenient docking station for recharging when you’re finished.

In addition to being an amazing value even up against all of our other Dyson deals, the Dyson V8 Fluffy also features a premium design. Its sleek and modern look makes it easy on the eyes, and some practical engineering provides versatile functionality. It quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum cleaner, making it a must-have utility for cleaning cars, shelves, tight quarters, and other hard-to-reach places.

A great piece of tech for your smart home setup, the Dyson V8 Fluffy is a steal at this 25% discount. Marked down to $300 from its regular price of $400, a savings of $100, this vacuum is made to accommodate just about anybody with a mess on their hands, and anybody looking for an amazing discount. Add one to your cleaning closet by claiming this amazing deal from Walmart.

More smart home deals

In the market for hassle-free cleaning and Dyson isn’t your brand? Check out all of our other cordless vacuum deals, and if you don’t mind the cord, we have plenty of traditional vacuum deals as well. If your smart home buildout is what brings you here, explore deals on more ideas below.

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$65 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices. more
Buy Now

Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave

$181 $219
Move over, keys. The Assure Lock SL allows you to lock and unlock your door anywhere by adding the smart lock to Samsung Smart Things or other compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app. more
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model. more
Buy at Walmart

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$150 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected. more
Buy at Amazon

Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock

$160 $229
Smart locks aren't just novelty items. They allow you to lock or unlock your home from far away and give access to temporary guests without having to print more keys. more
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$109 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell has a SURPRISE SALE on Alienware gaming PCs and laptops

Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop on sale at Dell

The best Mac mice for 2021

A Mac mouse next to a MacBook Pro.

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for October 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED today

White Nintendo Switch OLED in handheld mode.

This 32-rotor eVTOL aircraft is a one-seater that you build yourself

TeTra's fully electric Mk-5 aircraft.

How to enable privacy features on Alexa

Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.

How to access your favorite video streaming services on the Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 10, video, Prime, TV, watch

How leveling up and progression works in New World

New World players in combat.

Space food isn’t all tasteless slop sucked through a straw

amateur radio operator calls space station and you can too nasa international

The best places to watch free movies online

Home Theater Popcorn

Best cheap SSD deals for October 2021

OCZ SATA SSD

Elon Musk says Tesla will move its headquarters out of California

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The best refurbished MacBook deals and sales for October 2021

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1