The Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum gets a huge 50% price cut on Amazon

William Hank
By
amazon cuts the price in half for ecovacs deebot 601 robotic vacuum one day 4

Nobody likes spring cleaning season, but smart devices like robot vacuums have made cleaning easier than ever. Roomba may still rule the roost when it comes to robot vacuums, but a bevy of other brands have swept into the market, offering consumers an array of robotic options. The Ecovacs Deebot 601 is one such affordable Roomba alternative, and now you can pick one up on Amazon for just $190, down from $380.

Ecovacs’ Deebot line of robot vacuums includes some seriously powerful products, like its Ozmo 930, but when it comes to efficiency, affordability, and ease of use, the Deebot 601 is your best bet. Powered by Smart Move navigation technology, the Deebot 601 boasts a 120-minute runtime, with auto-return and auto-charge ensuring it’s always ready to go to work. Optimized navigation mode enables thorough wall-to-wall systemic cleaning on hard floors, though the Deebot 601 can also comfortably clean carpets in its powerful Max Mode, which offers twice the suction power. This compact 10-centimeter-tall robot can squeeze into hard-to-reach spots, and edge-cleaning brushes help it to simultaneously sweep, lift, and vacuum in a single pass.

While cleaning capabilities are key in a vacuum, these robots really shine with their smart technology. Simply connect the Deebot 601 to the Ecovacs Home app to schedule, track, and customize cleaning sessions, monitor accessory status, receive notifications, and more. Voice control compatibility lets you link a Google Assistant or Alexa device, like the Amazon Echo, and exercise hands-free command over your Deebot 601 robot vacuum from anywhere in your house. Have a home full of steep stairs? Deebot 601’s anti-drop stairs safety mode prevents it from taking a tumble. Fancy furniture? Anti-collision sensors keep your furnishings free of damage. Furry friends? Beyond its ease in cleaning pet hair, the Deebot 601’s low sound levels let cats and dogs rest easier than other, louder robot vacuums do.

For better or worse, robots are playing an ever-increasing role in our lives. In the instance of vacuums, it’s certainly for the better, so pick up your half-off Ecovacs Deebot 601 on Amazon now, and sweep away your old cleaning regimen for good.

Looking for more vacuums? Check out our best vacuums of 2019, best robot vacuums, best robot vacuums for pets, and more on our curated deals page.

