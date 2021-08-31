  1. Deals
This is the best air fryer deal we’ve seen in a long time

By
The 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer with fries in the open basket.

For those who need help in the kitchen, you’ll find it much easier to prepare meals for the family with the likes of Instant Pot deals and Ninja Foodi deals. You shouldn’t forget about air fryer deals though, as these cooking appliances make healthy and yummy dishes. If you’re planning to buy one, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer that slashes $42 off its original price of $99, making it even more affordable at just $57.

The best air fryers use little to no oil in cooking, as they use electric heat circulated by fans to make the surface of food crispy while keeping the inside moist. The 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer does the same thing, resulting in reduced fat and calories compared to traditional frying that utilizes immense amounts of oil. It’s not complicated to use the air fryer though, as the easy-to-use controls can set cooking time up to 30 minutes and temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

With a capacity of 3.2 quarts, the air fryer can prepare meals for the whole family. Once you’re done cooking, you can place the non-stick food basket in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. To help you maximize the air fryer, every purchase will come with a recipe book, to give you an idea of what the Farberware air fryer is capable of.

Once you purchase an air fryer, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to get one. Here’s your chance to buy one for very cheap, as Walmart is selling the 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer for just $57, after a $42 discount to its original price of $99. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, and once it disappears, it might be gone for good. Don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button to secure your own 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer for a very low price.

More air fryer deals

It will be tough to find a cheaper deal than Walmart’s offer for the 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer, but you’re more than welcome to try. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available, which should also help if you want a more advanced, feature-packed model.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$210 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Best Buy
