  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell is practically giving away gaming laptops today

By
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

When looking at gaming deals for a new computer, most of the time, you’ll still have to shell out a significant amount if you want to buy a reliable machine from gaming laptop deals. However, that’s not the case with Dell laptop deals, particularly with this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that lowers its price to an affordable $650, after a $330 discount to its original price of $980.

Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops run the latest games without any trouble, and so does the Dell G15 with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. You have ample space to install your favorite games on the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD, and you’ll enjoy playing on the go on its 15.6-inch Full HD display. If that’s too small when you’re at home, you can certainly hook up the Dell G15 to a bigger screen that you can buy from gaming monitor deals.

The thermal design of the Dell G15 gaming laptop is inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, with dual air intake that’s released through four vents, maximizing airflow through copper pipes so that you won’t have to worry about overheating. It also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which allows you to customize your hardware and software environments for each game, while also enabling the dynamic performance mode known as Game Shift for when you need a power boost for the laptop.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for a basic machine, and fortunately, today’s offer will let you stretch your budget to purchase the powerful and stylish Dell G15 gaming laptop. Dell is selling it at $330 off, bringing its price down to an affordable $650 from its original price of $980. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on purchasing the Dell G15 gaming laptop for this cheap price, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, as Dell’s stocks are quickly dwindling.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is an attractive option for gamers, especially with Dell’s discount. There are other offers out there though, if you want to check them out. To help you, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available from different retailers.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,150
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell XPS 15 laptops are $500 off right now — but hurry!

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen) purple flower on screen, white background.

This HP Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy — today only!

HP 11.6 Chromebook Intel Celeron 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC Flash Memory Ash Gray white background

The best smart wallets for 2021

How to uninstall Windows 11

Devices running Windows 11.

Some of Dying Light 2’s tools will be locked behind player choices

A survivor in Dying Light 2

The best free movies on YouTube right now

Special agent Motoko Kusanagi falls through the sky above a neon city in a scene from 1995's Ghost in the Shell.

How to restore contacts on an iPhone from iCloud

iPhone how to feature image

How to watch SpaceX launch its first all-civilian mission

The all-civilian crew heading to space in September 2021.

HBO Max coming to 6 counties in Europe on October 26

A montage of characters available in movies and shows on HBO Max.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet white background

The best 13-inch laptops for 2021

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)

Best VPN for gaming in 2021

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk.

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services