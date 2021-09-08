Dell is practically giving away gaming laptops today

When looking at gaming deals for a new computer, most of the time, you’ll still have to shell out a significant amount if you want to buy a reliable machine from gaming laptop deals. However, that’s not the case with Dell laptop deals, particularly with this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that lowers its price to an affordable $650, after a $330 discount to its original price of $980.

Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops run the latest games without any trouble, and so does the Dell G15 with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. You have ample space to install your favorite games on the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD, and you’ll enjoy playing on the go on its 15.6-inch Full HD display. If that’s too small when you’re at home, you can certainly hook up the Dell G15 to a bigger screen that you can buy from gaming monitor deals.

The thermal design of the Dell G15 gaming laptop is inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, with dual air intake that’s released through four vents, maximizing airflow through copper pipes so that you won’t have to worry about overheating. It also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which allows you to customize your hardware and software environments for each game, while also enabling the dynamic performance mode known as Game Shift for when you need a power boost for the laptop.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for a basic machine, and fortunately, today’s offer will let you stretch your budget to purchase the powerful and stylish Dell G15 gaming laptop. Dell is selling it at $330 off, bringing its price down to an affordable $650 from its original price of $980. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on purchasing the Dell G15 gaming laptop for this cheap price, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, as Dell’s stocks are quickly dwindling.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is an attractive option for gamers, especially with Dell's discount.

