Share

GameStop isn’t letting Amazon have all the fun this year during Prime Day, as it is hosting its own Game Days Summer Sale to offer players big discounts on some of the latest video games. The event runs through July 20, giving you plenty of time to pick up a game or two in the event that you miss Prime Day itself.

Below, we’ve provided several of the best video game deals for GameStop, which includes deals on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 games.

As you can see, these deals aren’t just a few dollars off games from last year. The Division 2 released just a few months ago, and it’s one of the best third-person shooters we’ve played in years. Not only does it have more mission variety than its predecessor, but also a sizeable endgame portion as well as free downloadable content releasing continuously.

Hitman 2 is also an excellent choice, building on the open-ended stealth mechanics from 2016’s game with a variety of hilarious ways to kill your targets. Agent 47 can go into his mission guns blazing or with just a silenced pistol at his side, or he can disguise himself as a colorful mascot and concoct an elaborate scheme. The choice is always yours in Hitman 2.

For Nintendo fans, you can’t go wrong with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The worlds of Mario and Ubisoft’s Rabbids have converged, and you must save the Mushroom Kingdom in a game that draws heavy influence from the XCOM series. Using a turn-based combat system, you carefully make your way around the map and take out distant baddies, and mashup characters like “Rabbid Peach” make things even weirder.

If you are in the mood for a first-person shooter, few give you more content than Battlefield V. The game features a full campaign and competitive multiplayer, which continues to get new maps. The battle royale mode “Firestorm” was also added post-launch, bringing the series’ classic chaos to the popular genre. It’s a great first choice for anyone just picking up an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 this summer, as it will keep you busy for weeks.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.