Cold and flu season has arrived, and with it, all those nasty germs. There are a lot of different ways to protect yourself from the perils of the inside world, some more effective than others. Washing your hands and disinfecting everything you touch are just a couple of simple precautions you should take, but those steps really only protect you from the germs on your hands. Everytime someone coughs, sneezes, or blows their nose, those germs become airborne and you risk inhaling whatever disgusting illness they carry. Which is where a deeply discounted air purifier becomes useful, as it can help decrease that risk.

There are a lot of really expensive air purifiers on the market, but if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, the GermGuardian AC4825 is your best bet. With a true HEPA filter and UV-C sanitizer, this home air cleaner traps allergens, smoke, odors, mold, dust, germs, pet dander, and just about every other bothersome airborne fiend you can think of. The GermGuardian is meant for medium-sized rooms, so it’s great for bedrooms, living rooms, or any communal space where a lot of breathing goes on.

Though the filter is great for dealing with allergens, the UV-C sanitizer is what will help protect you against airborne illnesses. The UV-C light technology, working in tandem with Titanium Dioxide, traps and kills bacteria, viruses, germs, and mold spores floating around the room. Those are all things you probably breathe in every day without noticing, but as they are the basis for infectious diseases, including the common cold and flu, you’ll breathe easier knowing an air purifier is working hard to reduce those entities.

The GermGuardian air purifier is currently on sale on Amazon for just $70 after a nice little $80 discount. To get the full discount, you’ll need to clip the extra $10 off coupon prior to checkout. Just click the little green box near the price and the savings will automatically be applied to your order. This item is also eligible for free 2-day shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

