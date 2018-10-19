Digital Trends
Deals

Protect yourself from germs with a discounted GermGuardian air purifier

Jacob Kienlen
By
germguardian ac4825 air purifer deal germ

Cold and flu season has arrived, and with it, all those nasty germs. There are a lot of different ways to protect yourself from the perils of the inside world, some more effective than others. Washing your hands and disinfecting everything you touch are just a couple of simple precautions you should take, but those steps really only protect you from the germs on your hands. Everytime someone coughs, sneezes, or blows their nose, those germs become airborne and you risk inhaling whatever disgusting illness they carry. Which is where a deeply discounted air purifier becomes useful, as it can help decrease that risk.

There are a lot of really expensive air purifiers on the market, but if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, the GermGuardian AC4825 is your best bet. With a true HEPA filter and UV-C sanitizer, this home air cleaner traps allergens, smoke, odors, mold, dust, germs, pet dander, and just about every other bothersome airborne fiend you can think of. The GermGuardian is meant for medium-sized rooms, so it’s great for bedrooms, living rooms, or any communal space where a lot of breathing goes on.

Though the filter is great for dealing with allergens, the UV-C sanitizer is what will help protect you against airborne illnesses. The UV-C light technology, working in tandem with Titanium Dioxide, traps and kills bacteria, viruses, germs, and mold spores floating around the room. Those are all things you probably breathe in every day without noticing, but as they are the basis for infectious diseases, including the common cold and flu, you’ll breathe easier knowing an air purifier is working hard to reduce those entities.

The GermGuardian air purifier is currently on sale on Amazon for just $70 after a nice little $80 discount. To get the full discount, you’ll need to clip the extra $10 off coupon prior to checkout. Just click the little green box near the price and the savings will automatically be applied to your order. This item is also eligible for free 2-day shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find air purifier deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on our Deals Twitter for daily savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Bose QuietComfort 25
Deals

One of the best noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 25, is on sale

The Bose QuietComfort 25 rank among the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, but they're not cheap with a sticker price of $200. Now, you can score a pair for just $140 from Rakuten for a limited time, the best deal since Prime…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Deals

Verizon’s buy one, get one offer is the best deal on the new Google Pixel 3

If you need a new smartphone and want the best (without shelling out a grand or more), the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are fantastic options. Verizon's BOGO offer is the best way to score a deal, letting you snag a free phone and save…
Posted By Lucas Coll
philips hue smart home starter kit connected bulb pack 3
Deals

Add color and subtract $50 with this Philips Hue lighting starter kit deal

If you've been on the fence about purchasing smart lightbulbs, Amazon is selling the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for just $100. For a limited time Amazon is also offering a bundle deal of Philips Hue's White and Color…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best accounting software accouting
Deals

The best accounting software for your small business

Small business owners looking for accounting software have a variety of options at their disposal. And this guide will help them find the best solutions, from Quickbooks Online and Freshbooks to AccountEdge and Zoho Books.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for October 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smart home Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation
Deals

Save energy and money with a $45 discount on the Nest smart thermostat

If you were looking for a smart thermostat, Amazon is offering up to $45 in savings on the popular Nest Learning Thermostat. Use stainless steel thermostat to the keep your home warm and cozy this fall and save energy by scheduling the…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung curved 4K TV
Deals

Time for a new TV? Grab the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV for $598

Shopping for a new TV and want to upgrade to 4K? Consider going curved: Samsung makes some of the best UHD TVs on the market today, including its unique curved lineup. Now, you can score the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV for just $598…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll