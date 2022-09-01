With retailers’ 4K TV deals, it’s now more affordable than ever to upgrade your home theater setup with the display of your dreams. One of the amazing offers that you can avail yourself of right now is Amazon’s $450 discount for the 55-inch Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV, which slashes its price to just $650 from its original price of $1,100. Shoppers are always on the lookout for QLED TV deals so we don’t expect this offer to last long — if you want to grab it, do so now while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV

The Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV is the update to the Hisense U8G QLED 4K TV, which is in Digital Trends’ best TVs as our choice for bright rooms. This places a lot of pressure on the 4K TV to match the success of its predecessor, but thankfully it exceeds expectations. It features Hisense’s ULED panel technology for enhanced images, which helped propel it into one of the best TV brands, and combines that with QLED display technology. When comparing QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs include unmatched brightness levels, larger display sizes for the same price, longer lifespans, and no chance of screen burn-in.

You’ll enjoy an immersive cinematic experience at home with the Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV, as it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV also comes with the Smooth Motion feature, which removes the blurring that affects moving objects on the 55-inch screen, as well as a native refresh rate of 120Hz that will let it keep up with action-packed sequences when you’re watching movies and sports. You’ll never run out of things to watch on the Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV as it’s powered by Google TV, which grants access to all your favorite streaming services.

If you think it’s finally time to invest in a new TV, you’re in luck because you can buy the 55-inch Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV from Amazon for just $650, after a $450 reduction to its sticker price of $1,100. We’re not sure when the deal will end, but given the popularity of QLED TVs, there’s a chance that it may get sold out soon. Add the Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV to your cart and check out now if you want to get it for a much cheaper price.

