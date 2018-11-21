Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices on Hoover vacuums for Black Friday 2018

Jacob Kienlen
By

There are a lot of different vacuum deals going on for Black Friday, but if you’re hoping to save on one of the most trusted brands on the market, Hoover is having a huge sale on Amazon. Whether you’re trying to upgrade from a vacuum that still uses bags, or just move on from endless sweeping, a brand-new bagless model should do the trick. From now until November 30, you can save over $100 on select Hoover vacuums from Amazon as part of its Black Friday Deals Week. Upright vaccums, stick vacuums, and carpet cleaners have all received generous discounts.

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Upright vacuums are one of the most common vacuums you’ll see. With a wide variety of attachments and easy maneuverability, these multipurpose devices were made to handle household chores like nobody’s business.

Hoover WindTunnel 3 — $91 off

hoover and dirt devil black friday vacuum cleaner deals

The WindTunnel is the best-cleaning bagless upright vacuum that Hoover has put to market so far. Its quick pass brush roll provides faster cleaning so you don’t have to vacuum the same spot over and over again until it’s finally clean. However, what makes this vacuum special is the WindTunnel 3 technology. It creates 3 channels of continuous suction to lift and remove surface debris as well as any dirt deeply embedded in your carpet.

Normally priced at $190, a sweet $91 discount drops the price to just $99. That Black Friday price also includes the pivoting dusting tool, pet Turbo tool, telescoping extension wand, and a crevice tool.

Buy Now

Hoover WindTunnel Air — $148 off

hoover and dirt devil black friday vacuum cleaner deals

Not everyone has room for something as hefty as the WindTunnel 3 in their home, but luckily the WindTunnel Air is also on sale. Built for maneuverability, this upright bagless vacuum is lightweight and easy to navigate. Coming in at less than 14 pounds, you should have no trouble dealing with stairs, tight corners, and other annoying obstacles. Though this lightweight vacuum still comes with the same WindTunnel technology, it also allows you to turn off the brush rolls when switching between carpet and hardwood floors. And thanks to a Hepa filter, this Hoover vacuum will trap any allergens lurking in your home.

Normally priced at $228, a $148 discount drops the price to only $80 on Amazon right now.

Buy Now

Best Carpet Cleaner Deals

Vacuuming is great for getting loose dirt, dust, and pet hair out of your carpet and into the trash, but that’s really only a temporary clean. If you want your carpets to look and smell as good as new, you’re going to need the help of a decent carpet cleaner.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe — $117 off

Hoover carpet cleaner

It may look like it weighs a ton, but the Power Scrub Deluxe actually weighs less than 19 pound, allowing for easy maneuverability. It also comes with DualV Nozzle technology for equal suction, which helps clean surfaces quickly and easily. Heated air gets applied as you go, making dry time much faster than it would be otherwise. An 8-foot hose and upholstery tool help to deep clean stairs and other hard-to-reach areas.

Normally priced at $216, a $117 discount drops the price of this carpet cleaner to just $99. With that Black Friday price, you also get a mesh tool storage bag and a sample bottle of cleaning solution.

Buy Now

Hoover Power Scrub Elite — $70 off

hoover and dirt devil black friday vacuum cleaner deals clean

For normal cleaning, the Power Scrub Deluxe is all you really need. However, if you’ve got a house full of kids, cats, dogs, or even guinea pigs, you’ll need something a bit more powerful. The Scrub Elite comes with a deep clean mode to help remove embedded dirt and stains. On top of that, the Antimicrobial SpinScrub Brush System helps prevent odors and bacteria from taking over your carpets. This is especially useful for dealing with the messes pets tend to leave behind.

Normally priced at $199, a $70 discount drops the price to just $129 on Amazon through Cyber Monday.

Buy Now

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

If you’re looking for an affordable vacuum but don’t have enough space for something hefty, stick vacuums are a great option. They’re bagless, lightweight, and can easily fit in your apartment or broom closet.

Dirt Devil Power Air — $20 off

hoover and dirt devil black friday vacuum cleaner deals

This tiny little stick vacuum is one of the lightest options available. Weighing in at just under 7 pounds, you could practically pick this sucker up and throw it at dirt — though we don’t recommend that. With Cyclonic Filtration, this Dirt Devil offers constant powerful suction to help cut down on dust, pet hair, and dirt. The dirt cup also allows you to dump whatever you picked up straight into the trash with just the touch of a button.

Normally priced at $50, a $20 discount drops the price down to just $30 on Amazon.

Buy Now

Hoover Cruise Cordless 2-in-1 — $80 off

hoover and dirt devil black friday vacuum cleaner deals 2 in 1

If you’re looking for a portable vacuum that can do it all, this cordless model is an excellent choice. Though it’s primarily a stick vacuum, it also comes with a removable handheld vacuum to help capture dirt from couch cushions, shelves, and other crevices. With a 22-volt lithium-ion battery, you can take it just about anywhere without having to plug it into the wall.

Normally priced at $180, a steep $80 discount drops the price to just $100 for a limited time.

Buy Now

