 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How many Prime Days are happening in 2022, and when are they?

Jennifer Allen
By
Prime Day graphic with multiple products.

Prime Day deals aren’t just a one-day event any more. In the past, it may have been a speedy 24-hour thing, but nowadays, it runs for two days. Prime Day 2022 is on July 12 and July 13 this year, meaning 48 hours of checking out the best deals around on all kinds of items including the most highly sought after technology and gadgets. But, will there be another Prime Day event this year? Sources think it’s possible. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Will there be another Prime Day in the Fall?

According to Business Insider and CNBC, Amazon is planning to launch a new shopping event later this year. Supposedly, the event will be called Prime Fall Deal Event.

Amazon has been messaging sellers recently, asking them to submit special promotion deals for the event, reports Business Insider. Those deals? Everyone’s favorite Lighting Deals which tend to be short, sharp deals that last for a limited time only.

Some sellers have been asked to submit their deals by July 22 while others have been given a deadline of September 2. The full message states — “Submit recommended Lightning Deals for Prime Fall Deal Event Week for a chance to have your deal selected for Prime Fall Deal Event!”

It’s not yet clear when the Prime Fall Deal Event will happen, or even if the name will stay the same. All we do know is that it will be in the fall sometime. Some sellers have told Business Insider that they believe it will happen in October. Last year, Amazon held a separate beauty product sales event in October. It could also happen in October to be ahead of the traditional holiday shopping season of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that sales growth for Prime Day had slowed with high inflation and shifting habits for consumers to blame. A new sales event in October could be exactly what Amazon needs to boost its sales figures.

For now, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when we know what’s happening with Amazon’s potential second sales event.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

An iPad using new collaboration features hooked up to a tablet keyboard.

E3 returns to LA in 2023 thanks to the company behind PAX

Crowd of E3 attendees in front of the E3 logo and various game posters.

The best Mac webcams in 2022

Best Webcams for Mac in 2022 Logitech Obsbot Razer

Netflix adds spatial audio to select movies and shows for all subscribers

Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

How to delete contacts on an iPhone: Easy and quick methods

How to Hide Apps on an iPhone

Windows 11 might pull ahead of Windows 10 in one key way

Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens.

Elden Ring studio sends the game’s own personal superhero a real sword

A dragon breathes fire in Elden Ring.

The Zenfone 9 looks like the small 2022 flagship you’ve been waiting for

The Asus Zenfone 9 in all its color options.

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix right now

Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon in Other People.

F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online from anywhere

F1 2021 racers on track.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is surprisingly newcomer-friendly

Two characters stand back to back near a robot.

The best Black movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Chadwick Boseman in 42.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: More early deals just landed

Prime Day Deals 2021.