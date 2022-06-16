How to get a free $10 credit to spend on Prime Day 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Now that the Prime Day date has been confirmed, Amazon is celebrating the occasion by issuing a free $10 credit to anyone who completes certain milestones when using Amazon Prime. We know that Prime Day will commence July 12 and July 13 so there’s plenty of time to gain your free $10 credit.

To help you understand what you need to do, we’ve got all you need to know below. Not a Prime member right now? Don’t worry. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial of Amazon Prime and still get the $10 for free. Even better, by signing up now, you’ll still be able to enjoy the exclusive Prime Day sales next month.

Effectively, Prime members are rewarded when they explore the perks of their Prime membership. From today through Prime Day, all users need to do is complete four Prime activities.

Those activities? Simply stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book, and make a Prime-shopping eligible purchase. With early Prime Day deals underway from June 21, the last one should be a breeze to complete.

Streaming Prime Video is similarly easy for most people. Checking out the best shows on Amazon Prime will come up with a bunch of great options. One highlight right now is that the latest season of The Boys is underway with new episodes added each Friday.

From there, you can head over to Prime Music and listen to anything you feel like checking out. Whether that’s a classic from decades gone by, or one of the latest hits from Lil Nas X or Billie Eilish, there are plenty of choices here.

Once you’ve listened to a track, you can then pick something out using your Kindle Unlimited subscription or Prime Reading account. It’s another one that takes seconds to do.

Most importantly, all of these steps cost nothing to complete other than a few moments of your time.

The only one that costs money is when you make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. It’s likely though that if you’re an existing Amazon Prime member, you probably already do this regularly anyhow. Also, there’s no price limit so you can choose to pay very little for something to gain the $10 gift card.

Get completing your stamp card today and enjoy the easy $10 credit in the near future.

