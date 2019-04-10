Digital Trends
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Lucas Coll
By

The growing number of online streaming platforms has made it easier than ever to “cut the cord” altogether (that is, to ditch a traditional cable or satellite television subscription in favor of online-only services). Services like Netflix and Hulu are ubiquitous nowadays, and modern 4K TVs even come with Wi-Fi connectivity and streaming capabilities built right in, making things even simpler.

Although cord-cutting is a great way to save money and enjoy your favorite shows (particularly on premium channels like HBO, which are readily available for streaming now), watching sports has been a bit trickier due to various broadcasting restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, though, you’re in luck, as the world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite MMA content in 2019, both online and on TV.

Fox held the broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but for 2019, the contract went to ESPN. This means that this year, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content, including Pay-Per-View events, will air exclusively on the ESPN network. If you already have ESPN with a cable subscription, then you can enjoy all the action right on your TV. This is also good news for cord-cutters, however, as ESPN rolled out its own online streaming service called ESPN Plus last spring.

ESPN Plus

ESPN+ free trial UFC Fight Night

If you already have a streaming service you like and all you want is ESPN Plus (which offers a mountain of sports content all on its own) for streaming UFC fights online, then you can simply sign up for it and you’re good to go. It’s a great value at just $5 per month or $50 per year. You can also use it with Amazon Fire, iOS, Android, and Chromecast devices, as well as your computer’s web browser. You can also combine a yearly subscription with the latest pay-per-view fight this weekend to save a few extra bucks.

Free Trial

Other Streaming Platforms

On the other hand, if you’re only now cutting the cord and are looking for a streaming TV package that comes bundled with ESPN channels – particularly the ones where you’ll be able to watch UFC – then you’ve got a few options. All of these premium streaming services work on Android, iOS, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku devices, as well as modern computer web browsers, unless otherwise noted:

  • Hulu includes ESPN as part of its $45-per-month live TV plan. You can also add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and STARZ, for an extra fee. Hulu can be used on your Xbox One console or Samsung smart TV as well as the devices listed above.
  • Sling TV has two packages which include ESPN channels: The $25/month Blue plan and the $40/month Blue + Orange plan. Premium channels cost extra, although HBO and Cinemax are not available with Sling. Sling is not available on Roku devices, either, although it can be used with LG and Samsung smart TVs as well as the Xbox One.
  • YouTube TV, available for $40 per month (with additional premium channel subscriptions on offer), comes with ESPN, although it also lacks HBO and Cinemax. You get unlimited DVR cloud storage, however. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices, but it is available on the Xbox One.
  • DirecTV Now has the widest selection of packages and premium channels, but it’s also more expensive than other services. Plans range from $50 to $135 per month, and all tiers include ESPN. DirecTV Now works on all of the standard streaming devices as well as Samsung smart TVs.
  • PlayStation Vue might not have the name recognition of Hulu or DirecTV, but it’s surprisingly good. Its four plans, ranging from $45 to $80 per month, all come bundled some ESPN channels to let you stream UFC to your heart’s content. Along with popular streaming devices, PlayStation Vue can also be used on PS3 and PS4 consoles.

When are UFC Fights in 2019?

In general, the UFC seasons start in January and finish up in September. The schedule is constantly shifting, however, so your best bet is to check the UFC event schedule fairly regularly to see when things are happening. Below is a quick overview of fights in the queue right now:

Date Time Event Fighters
April 13 10 p.m. ET UFC 236 Holloway vs. Poirier
April 20 1 p.m ET UFC Fight Night Volkov vs. Overeem
April 27 9 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Romero vs. Jacare 2
May 4 8 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Jaquinta vs. Cerrone
May 11 10 p.m. ET UFC 237 Namajunas vs. Andrade
May 18 8 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Dos Anjos vs. Lee
June 1 1 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Gustafsson vs. Smith
June 8 10 p.m. ET UFC 238 TBD
June 22 7 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night TBD
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

How to pick the right MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch
Mobvoi TicWatch C2
Wearables

Now is the time to pick up and wear a discounted TicWatch smartwatch

Mobvoi is running a promotion on two of its desirable smartwatches, the TicWatch C2 and the TicWatch Pro, where you can get 20-percent off the usual price. This brings our favorite, the C2, down to just $160.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Computing

Lenovo Tax Refund sale knocks down prices on ThinkPad, Yoga laptops

Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more -- but only through the end of Wednesday, April 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
People playing video games with Xbox One controller Mike Ybarra
Deals

These are the best Xbox One deals from GameStop’s massive spring sale

If you’ve been waiting for a spring sale to get your game on and save some cash, you’re in luck: Through Saturday, April 20, GameStop has slashed prices on a ton of video games and hardware, and we've rounded up the best Xbox One…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 03
Deals

Best Buy tears down prices on Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor security cameras

Best Buy ripped up its price sheets for two generations of Arlo Pro wire-free indoor and outdoor home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 720p HD video cameras and Arlo Pro 2 1080 full HD cameras are two of the most feature-packed systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best iphone deals unsplash
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google home hub review 1
Deals

Woot and NewEgg blow the doors off Google Home Hub pricing

Woot and Newegg slashed their prices for the Google Home Hub smart display. If you've been waiting for a good sale for this digital display assistant with visual as well as audio interaction, jump on it before the deal goes away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best headphones under $100 audio technica m40x
Deals

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x, one of the best sub-$100 headphones, are on sale

Autio-Technica stands tall among the best head-fi makers on the market today. Audio-Technica also makes some of the best cans you can find for $100 or less, and one of our favorites, the bassy Audio-Technica ATH-M40X, is on sale right now…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best voip services
Business

How to set up your VoIP service in 5 easy steps with RingCentral

Looking to ditch the landline? Voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, is an efficient way to do it, and it's not as hard as you think: RingCentral is a great VoIP solution for calls, video conferencing, and more, and we show you how to set…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo smash bros ultmate e3 2018 super ultimate 9
Deals

Retailers offer rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch

Various retailers have cut the price of Nintendo's fastest-selling game of all time. If you haven't grabbed Super Smash Bro. Ultimate yet, you can do so right now while this rare discount is available in stores and online.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for families, the LUX60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.
Posted By Bruce Brown