The growing number of online streaming platforms has made it easier than ever to “cut the cord” altogether (that is, to ditch a traditional cable or satellite television subscription in favor of online-only services). Services like Netflix and Hulu are ubiquitous nowadays, and modern 4K TVs even come with Wi-Fi connectivity and streaming capabilities built right in, making things even simpler.

Although cord-cutting is a great way to save money and enjoy your favorite shows (particularly on premium channels like HBO, which are readily available for streaming now), watching sports has been a bit trickier due to various broadcasting restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, though, you’re in luck, as the world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite MMA content in 2019, both online and on TV.

Fox held the broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but for 2019, the contract went to ESPN. This means that this year, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content, including Pay-Per-View events, will air exclusively on the ESPN network. If you already have ESPN with a cable subscription, then you can enjoy all the action right on your TV. This is also good news for cord-cutters, however, as ESPN rolled out its own online streaming service called ESPN Plus last spring.

ESPN Plus

If you already have a streaming service you like and all you want is ESPN Plus (which offers a mountain of sports content all on its own) for streaming UFC fights online, then you can simply sign up for it and you’re good to go. It’s a great value at just $5 per month or $50 per year. You can also use it with Amazon Fire, iOS, Android, and Chromecast devices, as well as your computer’s web browser. You can also combine a yearly subscription with the latest pay-per-view fight this weekend to save a few extra bucks.

Other Streaming Platforms

On the other hand, if you’re only now cutting the cord and are looking for a streaming TV package that comes bundled with ESPN channels – particularly the ones where you’ll be able to watch UFC – then you’ve got a few options. All of these premium streaming services work on Android, iOS, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku devices, as well as modern computer web browsers, unless otherwise noted:

Hulu includes ESPN as part of its $45-per-month live TV plan. You can also add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and STARZ, for an extra fee. Hulu can be used on your Xbox One console or Samsung smart TV as well as the devices listed above.

includes ESPN as part of its $45-per-month live TV plan. You can also add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and STARZ, for an extra fee. Hulu can be used on your Xbox One console or Samsung smart TV as well as the devices listed above. Sling TV has two packages which include ESPN channels: The $25/month Blue plan and the $40/month Blue + Orange plan. Premium channels cost extra, although HBO and Cinemax are not available with Sling. Sling is not available on Roku devices, either, although it can be used with LG and Samsung smart TVs as well as the Xbox One.

has two packages which include ESPN channels: The $25/month Blue plan and the $40/month Blue + Orange plan. Premium channels cost extra, although HBO and Cinemax are not available with Sling. Sling is not available on Roku devices, either, although it can be used with LG and Samsung smart TVs as well as the Xbox One. YouTube TV , available for $40 per month (with additional premium channel subscriptions on offer), comes with ESPN, although it also lacks HBO and Cinemax. You get unlimited DVR cloud storage, however. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices, but it is available on the Xbox One.

, available for $40 per month (with additional premium channel subscriptions on offer), comes with ESPN, although it also lacks HBO and Cinemax. You get unlimited DVR cloud storage, however. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices, but it is available on the Xbox One. DirecTV Now has the widest selection of packages and premium channels, but it’s also more expensive than other services. Plans range from $50 to $135 per month, and all tiers include ESPN. DirecTV Now works on all of the standard streaming devices as well as Samsung smart TVs.

has the widest selection of packages and premium channels, but it’s also more expensive than other services. Plans range from $50 to $135 per month, and all tiers include ESPN. DirecTV Now works on all of the standard streaming devices as well as Samsung smart TVs. PlayStation Vue might not have the name recognition of Hulu or DirecTV, but it’s surprisingly good. Its four plans, ranging from $45 to $80 per month, all come bundled some ESPN channels to let you stream UFC to your heart’s content. Along with popular streaming devices, PlayStation Vue can also be used on PS3 and PS4 consoles.

When are UFC Fights in 2019? In general, the UFC seasons start in January and finish up in September. The schedule is constantly shifting, however, so your best bet is to check the UFC event schedule fairly regularly to see when things are happening. Below is a quick overview of fights in the queue right now: Date Time Event Fighters April 13 10 p.m. ET UFC 236 Holloway vs. Poirier April 20 1 p.m ET UFC Fight Night Volkov vs. Overeem April 27 9 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Romero vs. Jacare 2 May 4 8 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Jaquinta vs. Cerrone May 11 10 p.m. ET UFC 237 Namajunas vs. Andrade May 18 8 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Dos Anjos vs. Lee June 1 1 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Gustafsson vs. Smith June 8 10 p.m. ET UFC 238 TBD June 22 7 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night TBD