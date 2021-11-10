We’re keeping an eye on all of the best Black Friday deals going on as we move deeper into the holiday shopping season, and Walmart currently has one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve come across. This HP 15-inch laptop is currently on sale for $279, marked down from its regular price of $399, for a savings of $120. Included in this offer is a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available a little later in 2021.

A laptop for under $300 isn’t something that comes around very often, and one that offers the functionality of this HP 15-inch laptop is even harder to find. This laptop by HP comes with a 15.6-inch screen with an ultra-wide viewing experience for late-night movies or last-minute homework assignments. Fast-charging technology takes it from 0% to a 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes, and battery life is designed to last up to 9 hours, keeping you breezing through your school or workday in its entirety.

While this HP 15-inch laptop brings a ton of practical features to the table, it is truly a laptop for everybody, bringing some of the power needed to create content on the fly. It’s powered by a 4.1GHz Intel Core processor, has 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 256GB internal solid-state drive. Whether you are a student bustling about campus, a professional with an email to reply to, or a creator with a blog to write, this HP 15-inch laptop makes a great fit in any backpack.

This isn’t likely a laptop that will last very long, especially with it being one of the best HP laptop deals going on this Black Friday shopping season. Grab yours while inventory lasts for the head-turning price of $279 and save $120 off its regular price of $399.

