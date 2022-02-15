This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a bigger laptop, 17-inch laptop deals have become less frequent with so much tech shrinking down in size over the years, but one of the best laptop deals around is taking place at Best Buy right now, where you can get an HP 17-inch laptop for just $520. That’s a savings of $110 from its regular price of $630, and free shipping and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 are included with your purchase, making this one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve come across and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.

HP has been in the computer business for a long time, and to this day it’s among the best laptop brands. HP makes a great offering with this 17-inch laptop, with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of system memory, and a 256 solid-state drive, it has all the power most users could possibly need. That 17-inch display — larger than you’ll find on most laptops these days — presents vibrant, crystal-clear images with 178-degree viewing angles, so you can binge watch from the couch, the desk chair, or gathered around with friends without missing a beat. The display also comes in handy when doing actual work, as it has more screen real estate, as well as a lift hinge that elevates the keyboard, making typing a more comfortable experience.

Like all of the best laptops, this HP 17-inch laptop comes with all the features you need to get through your work day. The battery is able to reach over eight hours on a single charge, so you won’t have to worry about finding an outlet throughout the work day. It also has an HP True Vision HD Camera, so you can video chat with friends, family, and colleagues in vibrant clarity, even in low light. This HP 17-inch laptop also contains security features such as a fingerprint reader for logging in, and it also includes a free upgrade to Windows 11.

This 17-inch laptop by HP is a powerful, convenient, and affordable option for anybody looking for a new computing device they need to take on the go. It’s not every day you come across a larger laptop at a reasonable price, but this one is just $520 at Best Buy right now. That’s an impressive savings of $110, and it comes with free shipping, a Windows 11 upgrade, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365. Click over to Best Buy to claim this deal now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations