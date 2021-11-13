If you’re a student looking for the perfect Black Friday laptop deals to bring to school, then you should consider browsing through Black Friday Chromebook deals. They’re cost-effective options that perform great and can do all the basic everyday tasks you need from a school laptop. You can browse the web, edit documents, send e-mails, and even do some content consumption after you’re done with your homework, all without breaking the bank.

There are also tons of touchscreen Chromebooks, giving you plenty of flexibility when watching videos or reading books for school. There’s a big sale on these 2-in-1 Chromebooks happening right now as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals lineup. For an entry-level option, you can check out the HP 14-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook for $320, a $90 savings on the original price. If you need a bit more power, consider the HP 14-inch Intel Pentium Chromebook for $360, which is also $90 off. There’s also the Asus 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook with an Intel Core i3. You can pick it up for just $400, down by a massive $170 from its original price.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Intel Celeron Chromebook — $320, was $410

While it’s certainly not one of the best Chromebooks for 2021, the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is a shockingly good device considering the price point. It’s equipped with 32GB eMMC storage, 4GB memory, and an Intel Celeron processor. While these components certainly aren’t going to run any competitive video games or edit 4K video, it’s more than enough to do the essentials for school and work. While Chrome OS doesn’t offer much in terms of granular control, it gives you access to all the most critical web services, such as e-mail, documents, and online collaboration tools. You’ll be able to edit documents via Google Docs, video chat with friends and family on Google Meet, and read up for classes with the 14-inch HD touchscreen display. There’s also a 360-hinge that allows it to turn into a media-consumption device in an instant coupled with a surprisingly great pair of custom-tuned HP speakers, so you can stream videos to your heart’s content. Best of all, you can pick up this device at a rock-bottom price right now at Best Buy. The HP 14-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook is on sale for just $320, a hefty $90 discount from the regular price of $410.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Intel Pentium Chromebook — $360, was $450

If you’re looking for slightly more power than the Celeron model, then you’re in luck. This HP 14-inch 2-in-1 that’s also on sale is quite similar to the previous unit but with upgraded specs, including an Intel Pentium Silver processor and 64GB of eMMC memory. This means that pages will load faster, you’ll experience fewer slowdowns, and you can store more documents locally on your laptop. It’s also a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, so you can easily watch Youtube videos on the micro-edge HD touch display. As a bonus, Best Buy also includes three months of Youtube Premium so you can watch videos without ad interruptions. The efficient processor also gives it great battery life, easily lasting the entire length of a school day. It also has excellent connectivity, with a Wi-Fi 5 WLAN adapter and Bluetooth 5.0, so you can easily connect external devices and get access to fast internet connections. Right now, you can pick up this upgraded HP 14-inch touchscreen laptop for just $360, which is a big $90 discount on the original price of $450.

Asus 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook — $400, was $570

Do you need a few extra inches of display on your Chromebook? Then look no further than the Asus 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook, equipped with an impressive 1080p Full HD touchscreen. It’s also easily the most powerful device of the group, with an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. If you’re a power-user, this laptop will have no problem with multiple tabs simultaneously, opening large files, and editing long documents — especially with the simplified interface of Google Chrome OS. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen is also a perfect match with the 360-degree flip design, so you can easily show presentations, read books, or watch videos on the massive display. It’s equipped with Wi-Fi 6, which gives it access to lightning-fast internet speeds, so you can easily view HD content, like the best movies on Netflix. There’s also a built-in SD card reader so you can easily view or backup photos from your phone or camera. Right now, the Asus 15.6-inch Chromebook is available for $400, which is a huge $170 off the original price of $570. Get this deal as soon as possible since we expect it to sell out very fast.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations