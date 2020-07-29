HP Chromebook 11.6 is only $170 in time for back-to-school

Just in time for the back-to-school season, Best Buy has slashed the price of the HP Chromebook 11.6 by $50 making it just $170. That’s a bargain price for students on a budget and it’s one of the best back-to-school laptop deals out there right now. The HP Chromebook 11.6 is ideal for both studying from campus and at home because it is so versatile, lightweight and simple to use. Chromebook deals aren’t too hard to come by but this is one of the better ones, and it’s part of Best Buy’s back-to-school sales.

The HP Chromebook 11.6 has everything you could need for getting work done while on the move or at home. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of eMMC flash memory storage. The latter means you’ll be storing plenty of files on the cloud but that’s the whole point of Chromebooks, often allowing you to enjoy an inexpensive laptop experience while using all the best apps courtesy of Google and the system’s built-in cloud support. Being able to use popular services like Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides takes seconds to get going. You won’t be able to play games on this system but it’s a productivity workhorse for the price. It’s perfect for the hard-working student who’s also on a budget and would rather keep their tech expenses low.

The 11.6-inch HD display means you won’t have any trouble taking everything in, while still maintaining the small form that works so well for Chromebooks. The HP Chromebook 11.6 only weighs just under 3 pounds and measures just 0.7 inches thin so it’s ideal for storing in your bag or for using in a small space if your study area is limited. There’s even room for a built-in media reader if you want to transfer photos between the device and other systems.

Ideally suited for the busy student on a budget, the HP Chromebook 11.6 is ordinarily priced at $220. Right now, as part of Best Buy’s back-to-school sale, you can buy one for just $170. That’s a big savings of $50. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited and you won’t want to miss out.

