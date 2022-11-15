 Skip to main content
Black Friday: Get this HP printer and 6 months of ink for $49

If you need a cheap printer to pair with the budget computer that you purchased from this year’s early Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday Chromebook deals, check this out — the HP DeskJet 2723e is yours for just $49, following a $20 discount to its original price of $69. For even more savings, every purchase of the printer comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program. That’s amazing value, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 2723e printer

The HP DeskJet 2723e is an inkjet printer, which our printer buying guide says can print just about anything. The printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning, and it offers print speeds of up to 7.5 pages per minute for black-and-white documents and up to 5.5 pages per minute for full color. It’s very easy to set up with your computer or laptop with the help of the HP Smart app, and it also comes with smart features through the HP+ service, which you can activate for free to unlock mobile printing and automatic software updates, among other perks. You’ll only need an HP account and an internet account to activate HP+, in addition to sticking with original HP ink cartridges.

After activating HP+, you’ll receive a nine-month subscription to the brand’s Instant Ink program for free. Because the HP DeskJet 2723e is connected to the internet, it will let HP know if its smart cartridges are running low. You’ll receive the new cartridges just in time to replace the empty ones, so there won’t be any interruption to your printing activities. Since it’s important for the printer to stay online, just like the best printers, it automatically detects and resolves connectivity issues so that you won’t have to deal with them every time.

The $20 discount for the HP DeskJet 2723e is one of the best offers that you can benefit from right now from the Walmart Black Friday deals. Not only will you pay just $49 instead of $69, but you’ll also be getting nine months of Instant Ink for free. Grab this bargain while you still can, because we expect the HP DeskJet 2723e to draw the attention of a lot of shoppers.

