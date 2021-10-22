Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.

HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop (15t-dy200) – $600, was $750

Cheap doesn’t necessarily have to mean sacrificing power and performance, which is the case with this HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop. Inside is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with clock speeds up to 4.7GHz. It also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive — with options for bigger storage if you want it. The 15.6-inch HD display runs at a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels unless you choose the touchscreen option — then it runs at 1920 x 1080 pixels. Additional hardware includes a built-in SD card reader, 802.11 Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 4.2, dual speakers, a 720p HD front-facing webcam, and more. All of that is available for $600 with free shipping, which is $150 off the normal price ($750).

HP 27-inch FHD Monitor (M27fw) – $245, was $270

This no-frills HP 27-inch FHD IPS monitor runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 5ms GtG response time, and a 75Hz refresh rate. While those specifications aren’t top-of-the-line-worthy, they’re certainly nice to see in a budget monitor like this. It also supports AMD FreeSync, has a low blue light mode, a 300 nits brightness rating, and 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angles. Ports include a single VGA and 2 HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support. Normally $270, this monitor is $25 off as part of HP’s early Black Friday deals, dropping the price to $245 with free shipping.

HP 14-inch Chromebook with Intel Celeron N4500 (14at-na100) – $200, was $330

Running the Chrome OS, as all Chromebooks do, this 14-inch laptop is excellent for students, remote workers, and web browsers. Inside is an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage — with an option to double that, up to 64GB of storage. The 14-inch HD display runs at a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, with a touchscreen option that boosts resolution up to 1920 x 1080 pixels. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 720P HD webcam, dual speakers, a microSD card reader, dual USB Type-C ports with SuperSpeed charging, and a sleek design all round out the feature set. Normally $330, this Chromebook is $130 off as part of HP’s early Black Friday deals. That puts the final price at $200 with free shipping.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Laptop (15t-ed100) – $950, was $1,120

If you need a little more power out of your workstation, this HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop is a great choice. It’s ready to rock with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor — with clock speeds up to 4.7GHz — 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive. You can upgrade that storage up to 1TB if you pay a little extra. The display is a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with micro-edge bezels, which is also multitouch-enabled and has edge-to-edge glass. That panel runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and has a brightness rating of 250 nits. You also get a 720P HD webcam, Intel 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, audio by Bang & Olufsen with three speakers, a SuperSpeed USB Type-C port, and Windows 10 pre-loaded with a free upgrade to Windows 11. Normally $1,120, it’s $950 with free shipping right now thanks to the Black Friday festivities — that’s $170 off.

HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch Convertible Laptop with AMOLED Touchscreen – $1,450, was $1,630

If you’re ready to splurge with a notable upgrade, this HP Spectre x360 is not only beautiful but also incredibly functional. The 15.6-inch 4K UHD AMOLED touchscreen display is gorgeous and runs at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. For power, you get an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor (4 cores) running at clock speeds up to 4.7GHz with a 12MB L3 cache. It has 16GB of DDR4 RAM with a 256GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive in the base model, upgradeable to a whopping 2TB. You’ll also get Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2), Bluetooth 5, a 720P HD webcam, audio by Bang & Olufsen, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C ports, and more. It’s running Windows 11 Home 64-bit, as well. Even better, it comes in two fantastic colors: Nightfall black or Poseidon blue. Usually $1,630, you can grab it discounted at $1,450 with free shipping right now. That’s $180 off. Nice!

