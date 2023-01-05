HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today

HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.

HP Envy 17-inch laptop — $800, was $1,100

If you’re on the hunt for some amazing laptop deals, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop is tough to beat. It’s packed with a 12-core Intel i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which gives it enough power to keep up with many of the best laptops on the market. A 512GB solid state makes for plenty of storage, whether you plan to fill it with software for content creation, or just want a place to keep all of your favorite photos and other digital media while you work. The 17-inch screen is on the larger side for a laptop, which makes for a great binge watching experience, and also allows HP to utilize a larger battery that lasts throughout the day. Despite its slightly larger form factor, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop still manages to remain portable and easy to handle throughout the day.

HP Envy desktop PC — $850, was $1,300

If a laptop won’t cut it for you and it’s some desktop computer deals you’re after, the HP Envy desktop PC is a worthy consideration. As built for this deal, it has a six-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of system RAM, which combine to create a snappy, responsive computing experience. If you’re a gamer or a content creator, you’ll love the additional power the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card provides. This is also a great computer to grow into, as it is easy to upgrade the internal hardware, and it has lots of connectivity options that make it a great centerpiece to build a workflow or gaming setup around. The HP Envy desktop PC is a great consideration if you’re looking for something to compete with the best gaming PCs, or if you’re looking for something to pair with any of the best monitors.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations