HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today

Andrew Morrisey
By

HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.

HP Envy 17-inch laptop — $800, was $1,100

A side profile of the HP Envy 17-inch laptop against a white background.

If you’re on the hunt for some amazing laptop deals, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop is tough to beat. It’s packed with a 12-core Intel i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which gives it enough power to keep up with many of the best laptops on the market. A 512GB solid state makes for plenty of storage, whether you plan to fill it with software for content creation, or just want a place to keep all of your favorite photos and other digital media while you work. The 17-inch screen is on the larger side for a laptop, which makes for a great binge watching experience, and also allows HP to utilize a larger battery that lasts throughout the day. Despite its slightly larger form factor, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop still manages to remain portable and easy to handle throughout the day.

HP Envy desktop PC — $850, was $1,300

HP Envy desktop sitting on a desk.

If a laptop won’t cut it for you and it’s some desktop computer deals you’re after, the HP Envy desktop PC is a worthy consideration. As built for this deal, it has a six-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of system RAM, which combine to create a snappy, responsive computing experience. If you’re a gamer or a content creator, you’ll love the additional power the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card provides. This is also a great computer to grow into, as it is easy to upgrade the internal hardware, and it has lots of connectivity options that make it a great centerpiece to build a workflow or gaming setup around. The HP Envy desktop PC is a great consideration if you’re looking for something to compete with the best gaming PCs, or if you’re looking for something to pair with any of the best monitors.

