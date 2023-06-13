 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is HP’s best printer for families and photos

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Envy Inspire printer being used in the living room.

This content was produced in partnership with HP.

Available direct from HP, the HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One printer is a force to be reckoned with thanks to its wealth of great features. HP claims it’s the company’s best printer for families and we’re not surprised given what it’s capable of doing. Right now, you can buy it for $220 when you hit the buy button below. If you’re looking for a new printer, this could be the ideal addition to your home. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer

The HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer facing forwards on a white background.

Regarded by HP as its most versatile printer, the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer does a heck of a lot. For the day-to-day stuff, it has a seamless high-quality photo and document printing mode. A built-in photo paper tray lets you print both photos and documents without having to stop and change paper. . A 125-sheet paper tray means you won’t need to refill it very often and automatic two-sided printing lets you use half as much paper.

Ready for family photos, and more

However, the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer isn’t just about printing out reports and the occasional official document. It’s also what HP believes is its best photo printer yet. Promising true-to-phone quality photos with vibrant colors, you can choose to print photos in both traditional and modern photo sizes likesquare and panoramic.

Related

Custom photo features are available through the HP Smart app so there are plenty of ways to personalize your photos with templates and messages.  You can even add a custom message to one side of the photo thanks to two-sided 4×6 inch photo printing. It’s a perfect feature if you want to create cute invites for a party or simply make sure that a photo always has some information about it on the back of it.

Unprecedented printer convenience

At all times, the HP Smart app simplifies the entire process with the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer. You can monitor ink levels through it, access free printable content, and print from any device along with social media or Google Photos. Scanning on the go is possible via the app too. In conjunction with HP+ which offers six months of Instant Ink entirely for free when you buy the printer, it’s remarkable how hands-off yet practical the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer is.

All combined, these features deliver an experience, and convenience, you won’t find with comparable systems. That means you save lots and lots of time, which you can spend doing what you love, and what you’d rather be spending your free time on – not fussing with a printer.

No more worrying

A challenge you may or may not encounter with a particularly involved printing job is that you never truly know how much ink you have left. It’s totally possible to run out in the middle of a job and then you have to head to the local store and grab more, leading to pricey top-ups and impulse buys. But HP’s solution to the problem gives you up to six months included with HP+ activation, so you also don’t have to worry about paying for ink for a while to come. Plans start at just 99c after the included six months end.

The HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer is out now at HP and priced at $220. For the price, you get a highly capable all-rounder of a printer that will be able to handle anything you throw at it. Life’s too short to fight with printers. Buying this one will save you a ton of effort.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
HP 72 hour flash sale: Get this 17-inch laptop for just $330
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

One of the cheapest 17-inch laptop deals today comes courtesy of the HP 72-hour flash sale. Available right now, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for just $330 saving you $170 off the regular price of $500. While this isn't exactly a high-spec system, if you simply need a laptop with as large a screen as possible, it'll do the job. It's well-suited for taking to school with you or for basic work at home too. As mentioned, the HP sale is only for a limited time only so if it appeals, you may wish to hit the buy button sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
When on a budget, it's extra smart to buy from one of the best laptop brands so you get value for money. This HP 17-inch laptop has the essentials. There's an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is incredibly remarkable but at this price, you could end up seeing eMMC storage over SSD so that's a nice small advantage.

Read more
This HP 15-inch laptop is discounted from $460 to $300
hp 15 6 inch laptop deal may 2023 15t featured image lifestyle

If you're planning to buy a new laptop but you don't need all the bells and whistles to keep the cost low, you should check out the HP Laptop 15z. It's currently on sale from HP at $160 off, which pulls its price down to an affordable $300 from $460 originally. With the growing importance of owning a dependable laptop, there's always high demand for offers like this one, so you'll have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you don't want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z
The HP Laptop 15z won't blow you away with its specifications, as it's humbly equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a starting point for laptops. The device won't be able to edit large video files or play the latest video games like the best laptops, but it will do a fine job in helping you complete daily tasks like browsing the internet, editing documents, working with spreadsheets, and preparing presentations. It can also serve as a decent entertainment hub with its 15.6-inch HD display that's surrounded by narrow bezels on three sides.

Read more
This Dell all-in-one PC is down to $550 in its summer sale
dell inspiron 24 all in one pc deal june 2023 lifestyle feature

If you've had your eyes on the Apple iMac but it's too expensive, here's a more affordable alternative -- the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. It's currently even cheaper because of Dell's ongoing summer sale, which slashes the desktop computer's price by $100 to just $550, from $650 originally. There's no telling how much time is left for you to take advantage of the offer though, so buy it now while you can because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC
While its larger counterpart, the Dell Inspiron 27, is the one that's featured in our roundup of the best all-in-one computers, you'll be getting a similar experience with the Dell Inspiron 24. The screen may be smaller at 23.8 inches, but with Full HD resolution and an InfinityEdge design with nearly no bezels on three sides, you'll be fully immersed when you're browsing the internet or watching streaming content. The desktop computer also has built-in speakers to make it a complete entertainment device, and you can even use it as a Bluetooth speaker for your mobile devices.

Read more