This is HP’s best printer for families and photos

Available direct from HP, the HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One printer is a force to be reckoned with thanks to its wealth of great features. HP claims it’s the company’s best printer for families and we’re not surprised given what it’s capable of doing. Right now, you can buy it for $220 when you hit the buy button below. If you’re looking for a new printer, this could be the ideal addition to your home. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer

Regarded by HP as its most versatile printer, the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer does a heck of a lot. For the day-to-day stuff, it has a seamless high-quality photo and document printing mode. A built-in photo paper tray lets you print both photos and documents without having to stop and change paper. . A 125-sheet paper tray means you won’t need to refill it very often and automatic two-sided printing lets you use half as much paper.

Ready for family photos, and more

However, the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer isn’t just about printing out reports and the occasional official document. It’s also what HP believes is its best photo printer yet. Promising true-to-phone quality photos with vibrant colors, you can choose to print photos in both traditional and modern photo sizes likesquare and panoramic.

Custom photo features are available through the HP Smart app so there are plenty of ways to personalize your photos with templates and messages. You can even add a custom message to one side of the photo thanks to two-sided 4×6 inch photo printing. It’s a perfect feature if you want to create cute invites for a party or simply make sure that a photo always has some information about it on the back of it.

Unprecedented printer convenience

At all times, the HP Smart app simplifies the entire process with the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer. You can monitor ink levels through it, access free printable content, and print from any device along with social media or Google Photos. Scanning on the go is possible via the app too. In conjunction with HP+ which offers six months of Instant Ink entirely for free when you buy the printer, it’s remarkable how hands-off yet practical the HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer is.

All combined, these features deliver an experience, and convenience, you won’t find with comparable systems. That means you save lots and lots of time, which you can spend doing what you love, and what you’d rather be spending your free time on – not fussing with a printer.

No more worrying

A challenge you may or may not encounter with a particularly involved printing job is that you never truly know how much ink you have left. It’s totally possible to run out in the middle of a job and then you have to head to the local store and grab more, leading to pricey top-ups and impulse buys. But HP’s solution to the problem gives you up to six months included with HP+ activation, so you also don’t have to worry about paying for ink for a while to come. Plans start at just 99c after the included six months end.

The HP Envy Inspire 7995e All-in-One printer is out now at HP and priced at $220. For the price, you get a highly capable all-rounder of a printer that will be able to handle anything you throw at it. Life’s too short to fight with printers. Buying this one will save you a ton of effort.

