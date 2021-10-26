Walmart Black Friday deals are front and center today, with the retail king slashing the price of the 15-inch HP Envy x360 from $929 to $749, an amazing Black Friday savings of $180. The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 device that combines the computing power of a laptop with the touchscreen usability of a tablet, making it great for students and professionals alike. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals we think you’ll find out there, so click over to Walmart now to claim yours.

The HP Envy x360 is an amazing 2-in-1 device that brings high-performance computing and instant responsiveness to your day-to-day workflow. It comes with an 11th Generation Core i5 Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a blazing fast 512GB solid-state drive. All that power and speed combined with touchscreen functionality make it great for photographers and other content creators, and the HP Envy x360’s battery life, which can reach up to 13 hours, makes it great for extended creative sessions on the go.

We feel the HP Envy x360 is a perfectly polished powerhouse, as you can read in our HP Envy x360 review. And the HP Envy x360 is also the epitome of ergonomics and design. It features a 360-degree hinge that expands its versatility and repositions the device to be used in almost any situation that’s most comfortable to you. You can lay it flat on your lap and binge watch movies on the couch, stand it upright on the kitchen table for video chats with your family, or use it like a traditional laptop when taking notes in the classroom.

Get a head start tracking down some of the best Black Friday laptop deals with this one from Walmart. The HP Envy x360 is an amazing $180 off right now, marked down to $749 from its regular price of $929. You’re not going to be the only one chasing Black Friday deals like this, so click over to Walmart to grab yours while inventory lasts.

