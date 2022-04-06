  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why you should buy this HP laptop immediately

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Laptop with icons on the screen.

It’s not hard to find laptop deals when browsing through retailers’ online platforms, but not all of them are worthwhile investments for your hard-earned money. If you’re looking for a machine that’s powerful and reliable, but won’t require you to empty your savings account, you should check out HP laptop deals. There’s actually an offer that you should take advantage of as soon as possible — a $130 discount for the HP Pavilion x360 laptop, which brings its price down to just $570 from its original price of $700.

The best 2-in-1 laptops will adjust to any kind of situation and any purpose, and the same goes for the HP Pavilion x360 laptop, which is made by one of the best laptop brands. There are four forms for you to choose from, namely laptop mode for typing documents, media mode for watching streaming content, tent mode for delivering presentations, and tablet mode for browsing social media, among their many different uses. The modes are enabled by the laptop’s 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, which is supported by dual speakers with Audio by B&O technology.

Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide places the processor at the top of the list of things that you need to consider when buying a new machine. You won’t be disappointed with the HP Pavilion x360 laptop, which is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications combine for smooth performance, with no slowdowns or crashes when you multitask between apps. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide enough space for all the software and documents that you need to store on the device.

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop offers a combination of reliability and versatility, so it’s a popular device that likely won’t last long in HP’s ongoing sale. You can buy the 2-in-1 laptop for just $570, down $130 from its original price of $700. You better move fast if you don’t want other shoppers to snap up all the stock though. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own HP Pavilion x360 laptop, as you may regret it if you don’t finalize your purchase very soon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This 48-inch OLED TV just dropped below $1,000 — save $600

Group watching sports on 48-inch LG C1 4K TV.

What is an LTPO display? Is it different from regular OLED?

Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

This Dell gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate is 50% off

25-inch gaming monitor by Dell with Magic Legends on the screen.

Best LG TV Deals for April 2022

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are insanely cheap today

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells in black and red, on a white background.

What is Wi-Fi calling, and how does it work?

Wi-Fi Calling

Best Sony TV deals for April 2022

Sony Z8H TV

Gigabyte releases a strange driver for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip.

How to ungroup Taskbar icons in Windows 11

Windows 11 device sitting on a stool.

Best Sonos deals for April 2022

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

Best 75-inch TV deals for April 2022

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best 70-inch TV Deals for April 2022

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

RingCentral MVP is the VoIP service a growing business needs

An image showing RingCentral in use on a smartphone.