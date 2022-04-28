HP is having a laptop FLASH SALE this weekend

The weekend is bringing with it a flash sale at HP, and it’s already kicked off with some amazing laptop deals, as well as great discounts on gaming monitors and accessories, printers, and Chromebooks. And if you’re in the market for a great new laptop specifically, this flash sale is likely to have just what you’re looking for, as it features huge discounts on popular HP Envy and HP Pavilion models. Read onward for more details on some of the best HP laptop deals you’ll come across.

HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop — $650, was $1,015

With this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop, HP is condensing all of the power you’ll need for your daily workflow into a device that can be carried around easily and is ready to go anywhere with you at a moment’s notice. It’s a super-slim laptop, yet it’s still able to pack a punch when it comes to creative work, enjoying entertainment, and even gaming. The micro-edge screen brings everything to life, and a quad-core processor with 16GB of RAM combine to power you to your workday finish lines. A 512GB solid-state drive is plenty to house all of your favorite software and apps, and a precision touchpad makes working on this HP Pavilion comfortable and convenient. With this discount, the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop competes in affordability with the best budget laptops, and because of its typical price point, it’s able to outperform and outlast them.

HP 17-inch laptop — $700, was $880

When shopping for one of the best laptops, it’s important that portability meets performance, and despite its 17-inch screen this HP laptop is ready to go anywhere with you. The 17-inch screen makes watching movies and having long binge-watching sessions a much more immersive experience. And with a larger body, this laptop is able to fit some serious specs into your workday. It has an Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, and its thoughtful design helps you put all of that power to good use. It features a lift-hinge design that elevates the keyboard for a more natural and comfortable typing position, as well as HP Fast Charge technology to keep the laptop charged up and running.

HP Envy 17-inch laptop — $900, was $1,200

The HP Envy lineup of laptops is known for being affordable, yet still providing all of the power, portability, and comfort we require from our mobile computing devices. Because of this, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop is a great option for just about anyone. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. And despite its portability, it still has a 17-inch screen, an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of system RAM, and a speedy 512GB solid-state drive. Whether you’re a busy professional, a student with an assignment, or a creator producing content, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop is full of features you’ll love. It has a fingerprint reader for security, media transfer with HP QuickDrop for convenience, and that 17-inch screen for taking in entertainment. And if you’re uncertain which HP model is right for you, you can find a little help with our HP Envy vs. Pavilion comparison.

