We can’t believe how cheap this HP laptop deal is

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there and has an incredible variety of them to pick from, whether you want a beastly gaming laptop or a more versatile and budget-friendly business or educational laptop. Luckily, HP is having a great sale on their customizable Pavilion laptop, a sort of workhorse for the computer industry giant, and you can even pick it up from HP for $500 rather than $901, which is a significant $401 discount, making it one of the better HP laptop deals for the day.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Laptop

As we mentioned, this is one of their customizable laptops, so you might want to brush up on our laptop buying guide, although we will do our best to point out some good upgrades as we go along. For starters, the screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 250 nits of peak brightness, and for an extra $10, you can get the version with BrightView technology. If you can, for an extra $60 you can bump peak brightness to 300 nits and get anti-glare and HP’s low-blue-light tech. The Pavilion comes with 8GB of RAM, and if you don’t want to be bumping up against the limit of your RAM, we suggest at least spending the extra $60 to go to 16GB, which will also be two sticks in dual-channel mode and better than a single stick in single-channel mode.

As for the CPU, and at base, you get a 12th-gen Intel i5-1235U, which is enough for most folks and probably isn’t worth an upgrade unless you want to do some gaming, in which case you should spend the $120 to also get an Nvidia MX550 GPU. It’s not very powerful, but it will let you get away with some casual and indie gaming. You can also spend $300 to get the same GPU with an i7 instead, but if you don’t need a lot of processing power, it’s not worth it. Finally, base storage is a 256GB SSD, which should be enough for most folks, although the upgrade to 512GB for $70 should be considered.

Overall, the HP Pavilion is a great laptop, even the base model with the discounted price of $500 from HP, although if you use that money you’re saving on a couple of upgrades here and there, it can be a great companion. That said, if you want a few more options, there are some other great laptop deals to look at.

