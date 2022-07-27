You don’t want to miss this convertible laptop deal from HP

If you’re looking for a capable laptop on a budget, there are a lot of great laptop deals to choose from right now. But if you’re looking for something affordable that combines the power of a laptop with the touchscreen functionality of a tablet, one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals is on the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible, which you can currently take home for just $530. This makes for a savings of $250, as the popular laptop typically costs $780. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

The HP Pavilion lineup of laptops is known for being affordable yet still providing all of the power, portability, and comfort everyone prefers in a computing experience. Because of this, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop makes a great option for just about anyone. In fact, it’s a laptop that adapts to you, as it features four viewing angles to choose from at any given time, allowing you to be productive or take in some of your favorite content in whatever way is most comfortable to you. Like all of the best laptops, the Pavilion x360 Convertible comes ready to work, sporting a quad-core Intel i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

While it’s a great device to lounge around the house with, the Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop is well-designed and slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. It has a 15.6-inch touchscreen with HD resolution, and provides a cinematic experience with vibrant colors and dual speakers. The touchscreen is also a nice feature for anyone who appreciates the functionality that comes with working on a tablet. Battery life is top notch and includes fast-charging technology, so you can wander off with your work without worrying about having to track down an outlet for very long should you run the Pavilion x360 Convertible dry during a work session. If you’re uncertain if a Pavilion is the right Dell model for you, compare it against another popular Dell model in our HP Envy vs. Pavilion guide.

One of the better student laptop deals you’ll find, and one of the best HP laptop deals currently available, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop is just $530 at HP right now. This is a savings of $250 off its regular price of $780, and free shipping is included as well.

Editors' Recommendations