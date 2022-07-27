 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You don’t want to miss this convertible laptop deal from HP

Andrew Morrisey
By
Front angle of the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop in tent mode.

If you’re looking for a capable laptop on a budget, there are a lot of great laptop deals to choose from right now. But if you’re looking for something affordable that combines the power of a laptop with the touchscreen functionality of a tablet, one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals is on the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible, which you can currently take home for just $530. This makes for a savings of $250, as the popular laptop typically costs $780. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

The HP Pavilion lineup of laptops is known for being affordable yet still providing all of the power, portability, and comfort everyone prefers in a computing experience. Because of this, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop makes a great option for just about anyone. In fact, it’s a laptop that adapts to you, as it features four viewing angles to choose from at any given time, allowing you to be productive or take in some of your favorite content in whatever way is most comfortable to you. Like all of the best laptops, the Pavilion x360 Convertible comes ready to work, sporting a quad-core Intel i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

While it’s a great device to lounge around the house with, the Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop is well-designed and slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. It has a 15.6-inch touchscreen with HD resolution, and provides a cinematic experience with vibrant colors and dual speakers. The touchscreen is also a nice feature for anyone who appreciates the functionality that comes with working on a tablet. Battery life is top notch and includes fast-charging technology, so you can wander off with your work without worrying about having to track down an outlet for very long should you run the Pavilion x360 Convertible dry during a work session. If you’re uncertain if a Pavilion is the right Dell model for you, compare it against another popular Dell model in our HP Envy vs. Pavilion guide.

One of the better student laptop deals you’ll find, and one of the best HP laptop deals currently available, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop is just $530 at HP right now. This is a savings of $250 off its regular price of $780, and free shipping is included as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Netflix debuts the teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

There are no strings on Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

What generation are the latest iPads? We break it down

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off on Amazon

A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

Today’s all-in-one desktop deal at Dell cuts the price in half

The Dell OptiPlex 3280 all-in-one computer against a white backdrop.

Best laser printer deals: Save on Brother and Canon today

A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.

The best solar lights of 2022

Gigalumi outdor path light.

How to Toast in MultiVersus

Buying toast with gold.

I switched to a glossy gaming monitor, and I can’t go back

Dough Spectrum 4K Glossy sitting on a desk with RGB lights.

Best wireless mouse deals for July 2022

Logitech MX Master

Dell’s best business laptop is $755 off today!

Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

Meet the King of Dreams in The Sandman’s new featurette

Tom Sturridge as Dream in The Sandman.

Best Buy’s new retail store looks like a true Apple Store competitor

A concept drawing of a Best Buy small format store.

The PS5 games with the best graphics

Close-up of Alloy in Horizon Forbidden West.