With so many great Prime Day deals on laptops, the HP Pavilion x360 convertible gets lost in the shuffle, but it’s a laptop you want to consider if you want something powerful at a reasonable price. Even better, there’s a great deal from HP right now where you can grab it for only $530, rather than the $780 list price, a nice bit of savings that you could always use to upgrade it further.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible

The HP Pavilion X360 is essentially a work computer, with the most prominent aspect of that being the i5-1235U CPU which can easily handle most productivity tasks and even some editing work as well, although if you want power, you can upgrade to the i7-1255U for an extra $150. The better CPU affords you more power while also giving you just enough integrated GPU performance to play some casual games if you want to, but really, the upgrade that you most likely will want is bringing the 15.6-inch HD screen up to FHD quality for an extra $60, making it a more versatile laptop for day-to-day use. On the other hand, you get 8GBs of RAM, and while you can certainly upgrade that to 12GB and 16GB options, the base 8GBs are likely more than enough for most folks, and it does function in dual-channel, so you get the performance boost.

Luckily, you get HP’s tilt pen as part of the base package, which is great since the pen experience is both useful and fun. We also like that it comes with 256GB of storage right out of the box, although you can upgrade it to 1TB, which might be helpful if you tend to store a lot of things on your laptop and don’t want to splurge on an external hard drive deal as well. All that said, if there’s one thing we’d upgrade, it’s the connectivity to bring it up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, it’s only an extra $10, but it will give you a big boost when using it wirelessly compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Overall, the HP Pavilion X360 is great for those who want to grab a laptop for work or studies, and with the customization, you can pick what you value the most, especially since it’s going for $530 and saves you $250 that you could potentially use toward upgrades. Of course, if this doesn’t exactly pique your interest, there are a lot of other great Prime Day Laptop deals you can pick up instead.

