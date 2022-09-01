HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in the HP Labor Day sale

One of the best laptop deals for someone looking for a sleek yet versatile laptop is the HP Pavilion x360 at HP right now. As part of HP’s Labor Day sale, the HP Pavilion x360 is down to $550, meaning a chunky $200 discount off the usual price of $750. The laptop looks great while offering some useful features that mean this is an ideal system for anyone working from home or that needs a cool laptop to take between classes. Buy it now before the deal ends, or read on to see why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

One of the more attractive 2-in-1 laptop deals at the moment, the HP Pavilion x360 is certainly appealing. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That might sound like standard stuff but the highlight is its 14-inch touchscreen. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can position it in one of four modes so you can find just the right angle for your needs. Whether you’re sketching out a design, showcasing something as part of a presentation, or simply catching up on your favorite shows, the HP Pavilion x360 makes it far easier than with a regular laptop. It’s just what you like to see from the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Along with all that are all the finer details that remind you why HP is one of the best laptop brands. It has dual speakers with Audio by B&O so it sounds pretty good, further reminding you why the HP Pavilion x360 works well as an entertainment laptop as well as for work. It also looks remarkably stylish so you’re sure of owning an eye-catching laptop that beats even some of the best laptops when it comes to looks. It’s also been designed with the environment in mind thanks to its use of sustainable, post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics.

Perfectly suited for students or workers looking for some extra flexibility as well as a great aesthetic, the HP Pavilion x360 is normally priced at $750 but right now, you can buy it for $200 off at HP. Down to just $550, this is a system that’s sure to delight you for a while to come.

