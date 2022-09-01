 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in the HP Labor Day sale

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible placed at a side angle.

One of the best laptop deals for someone looking for a sleek yet versatile laptop is the HP Pavilion x360 at HP right now. As part of HP’s Labor Day sale, the HP Pavilion x360 is down to $550, meaning a chunky $200 discount off the usual price of $750. The laptop looks great while offering some useful features that mean this is an ideal system for anyone working from home or that needs a cool laptop to take between classes. Buy it now before the deal ends, or read on to see why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

One of the more attractive 2-in-1 laptop deals at the moment, the HP Pavilion x360 is certainly appealing. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That might sound like standard stuff but the highlight is its 14-inch touchscreen. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can position it in one of four modes so you can find just the right angle for your needs. Whether you’re sketching out a design, showcasing something as part of a presentation, or simply catching up on your favorite shows, the HP Pavilion x360 makes it far easier than with a regular laptop. It’s just what you like to see from the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Along with all that are all the finer details that remind you why HP is one of the best laptop brands. It has dual speakers with Audio by B&O so it sounds pretty good, further reminding you why the HP Pavilion x360 works well as an entertainment laptop as well as for work. It also looks remarkably stylish so you’re sure of owning an eye-catching laptop that beats even some of the best laptops when it comes to looks. It’s also been designed with the environment in mind thanks to its use of sustainable, post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics.

Perfectly suited for students or workers looking for some extra flexibility as well as a great aesthetic, the HP Pavilion x360 is normally priced at $750 but right now, you can buy it for $200 off at HP. Down to just $550, this is a system that’s sure to delight you for a while to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Labor Day Sales 2022: The best early deals to shop today

black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Dell’s bestselling work-from-home laptop is $550 off today

Dell Vostro 15 3500 Laptop

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop? This Lenovo is under $700

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i at a side angle on a white background.

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today

A Dell XPS 13 Laptop sits open on a white background.

Best VPN deals and sales for September 2022

A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

Best HP Envy deals for September 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best desktop computer deals for September 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best Dell laptop deals for September 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best student laptop deals for September 2022

online web browser game list

Best touchscreen laptop deals for September 2022

HP Spectre

Best 17-inch laptop deals for September 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Best wireless router deals for September 2022

A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.

Best Buy laptop deals for September 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2