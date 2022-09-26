 Skip to main content
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible placed at a side angle.

2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you need to buy the HP Pavilion x360

One of the more appealing laptop deals at the moment, the HP Pavilion x360 is worth checking out. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we’d have liked to have seen more storage but that’s what cloud services are for. Having 16GB of memory, however, is a huge boon in a world where many laptops at this price still stick with 8GB. Enhancing your multitasking abilities, the HP Pavilion x360 instantly feels like it’s challenging the best 2-in-1 laptops.

It’s certainly well designed, with a 360-degree hinge making it easy to switch between modes, whether you’re looking to give a presentation or watch a show in tablet or tent mode. Custom-tuned speakers mean it sounds better than you would expect, too. With a wide viewing angle from the Full HD screen, fast charge support, and a more sustainable approach to design, it’s hardly surprising HP is one of the best laptop brands around. It’s a laptop that’s well-designed for many different uses. If you need a laptop to work on your daily commute, it’s lightweight enough for that, while students will love being able to use it as an entertainment device as well as for studying.

Normally priced at $780, the HP Pavilion x360 is down to $650 for a limited time only thanks to HP’s flash sale. The sale ends soon so if you know this is the laptop for you, snap it up now before you miss out. It’s a really appealing option thanks to its great features.

