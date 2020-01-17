HP chops up to $1,072 off these HP ProBook, EliteBook, and Elite business laptops

Having a good business laptop is crucial for any business, regardless of whether it’s large or small. While any other laptop would do if you are just going to do emailing, calculating, and document writing, a good business laptop normally comes with blazingly fast processors for running highly intensive software, advanced security features to avoid information theft, and the portability you need to take your business anywhere. Over the years, HP has earned a glowing reputation for making some of the best and most dependable business laptops on the market. Right now, three of its finest, the ProBook 450 G6, EliteBook x360 830 G6, and Elite x2 1013 G3, are available on HP’s official website at incredible discounted prices. Save up to $1,072 when you get them today.

HP PROBOOK 450 G6 – $636, was $1,078

The HP ProBook 450 G6 is an entry-level business laptop. Weighing 2 kg and measuring 19mm thick, it is relatively light and slim for a 15-inch laptop and is made with a combination of aluminum and plastic. Opening it was pretty easy even with one hand, and it remains impressively rigid when challenged with a bit of pressure. Just like the Elitebook below, the Probook 450 offers the option of IR face recognition for locking and unlocking.

This laptop is equipped with a matte 15-inch Full HD IPS panel with a resolution of 1,920 х 1,080 pixels. Brightness maxes at 274 nits, which isn’t the brightest, but it’s not bad. You can still use it outdoors without any difficulty. Since it’s matte, it has the ability to diffuse glare. Furthermore, it looks uniformly lit at all angles, and colors appear accurate. The full-width keyboard is pleasant to type on, with crisp pressure points and medium stroke. There’s optional backlighting that you can turn off if you don’t need it. The number pad comes with integrated mouse buttons, and it is pleasantly large and works precisely.

Business owners will be pleased to know that the ProBook 450 G6 is equipped with an array of security features. Besides the IR facial recognition camera, there’s a fingerprint sensor located below the right-hand side of the keyboard, and a Kensington lock slot. It also comes with plenty of security software including the HP Password Manager and HP Device Access Manager, among others.

This ProBook 450 G6 comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, although you can get other configurations (an Intel i7 processor is an option) for a bit more money. This chipset isn’t the most advanced but it does sip power, contributing to a battery life that can last up to 8 hours, more than enough for a full day’s work. Its UHD 620 graphics processor is adequate but won’t provide you with mindblowing gaming performance. Overall, this laptop is sufficiently speedy and is energy efficient, so we have no major complaints.

If you need an unpretentious business laptop that’s worth every penny, then the HP ProBook 450 G6 is for you. Get one for just $636 instead of $1,078, a massive $442 off the original price on HP’s official website.

HP ELITEBOOK X360 830 G6 – $1,189, was $1,349

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G6 is a convertible laptop with an aluminum chassis that looks good and feels extremely solid. Its 360-degree rotating hinge spins the screen around firmly and only wobbles ever so slightly, providing reassurance of this laptop’s excellent build quality. It weighs 1.36 kg which is admittedly on the heavier side, but with dimensions of 215 x 307 x 16.9mm it’s still quite portable.

The device’s 13-inch anti-glare touchscreen is highly responsive. It can get extremely bright, so using this laptop outdoors won’t be a problem. Colors look great, contrasts are terrific, although we did find one issue with the anti-glare coating. It’s great at preventing reflections, but the edges and corners tend to look a little murky at certain angles. There’s a feature called SureView which, at the press of a button, will alter the screen backlighting to black out the screen when viewed from the side. This will stop onlookers from viewing sensitive information.

Biometric sign-in can be assigned to the fingerprint sensor or the IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition, both of which are quick to respond and very reliable. This laptop is also equipped with a Smartcard reader and the Kensington lock slot for tamper-proof data storage. Aside from these physical layers of security, this laptop boasts Sure Sense, HP’s anti-malware software.

This EliteBook’s keyboard is fantastic. Although key travel isn’t that deep, typing is quick, comfortable, and responsive. The size of the keys is perfect, and the spacing between them is just right. The keys also light up with a cool bluish glow that automatically switches off when the computer is left idle. The touchpad is also a delight, with a glass surface that effortlessly perceives the lightest of touches and gestures. This laptop also comes with HP’s Active Pen G2 stylus, which is extremely precise, making this a great digital sketchpad. The pen attaches to a magnetic clip on the laptop’s right side.

Boasting state-of-the-art security features paired with incredible hardware, the HP EliteBook x360 830 G6 is an excellent business laptop to consider. Get one on HP’s official site for $1,189 instead of $1,349 – that’s a cool $160 off.

HP ELITE X2 1013 G3 – $1,311, was $2,383

HP has recently taken a stab at the 2-in-1 detachable form factor via the HP Elite x2 1013 G3, a design that’s been popularized by the Microsoft Surface line. This device is a tablet first and foremost with a detachable keyboard that connects through magnetic pins. The bulk of the hardware components can be found on the tablet, including speakers, three USB-C ports (one for charging), and the power and volume buttons. The keyboard contains the trackpad. Flip the tablet and you’ll find a retractable stand that supports it in an upright position without having to connect to the keyboard. Unfortunately, you won’t find an SD card reader, which is a massive letdown. The real star of the Elite x2 is the Active Pen, HP’s stylus which connects via Bluetooth and charges through the USB-C port. It features 4,096 pressure points and is extremely intuitive, excellent for drawing on Photoshop or the Windows Sketchpad app.

The Elite x2’s keyboard is pretty decent. The keys are reasonably spaced and offer a pleasant typing experience thanks to satisfactory travel and feedback. The touchpad is also equally good, nicely precise, and responsive. Now for the downside, and it’s a major one: Despite being quite innovative, the lack of a hinge means that only the kickstand holds the tablet up. It’s fine if it’s resting on a table, but good luck balancing it on your lap.

This 2-in-1 laptop flaunts a 3,000-by-2,000-pixel IPS panel that’s plenty sharp and bright. The screen ratio may be a little strange as it’s a bit squarish, so you’ll see fairly thick black bars when watching movies. However, it does provide more space to work in, making it ideal for drawing and video editing. It is also incorporated with HP’s Sure View, a display technology that keeps prying eyes away from sensitive information. Anyone sitting beside you, whether in the office or a public transport vehicle, won’t be able to see what you’re doing.

Finally, the Elite x2 runs with an Intel Core i3 processor that works alongside 4GB of memory and 128 GB SSD (it also comes in other more powerful configurations). Its performance is pretty smooth, and we experienced zero instances of sluggishness when browsing the internet and social media, streaming YouTube and Netflix, and when playing some small games. Battery life was serviceable, lasting over 10 hours with normal usage, and 8 hours in our video loop test.

This laptop hosts a slew of top-notch security features, including the Sure Sense anti-malware application, a recovery tool, a permissions manager, password vault, and more. And just like the ProBook and EliteBook, the Elite x2’s infra-red facial and fingerprint authentication work as seamlessly as we anticipated.

The Elite x2 1013 G3 is definitely elite in name and nature. It usually comes with a hefty $2,383 price tag, but right now you can purchase it on HP’s website for $1,311 – a massive $1,072 off.

