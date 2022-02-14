This HP ProDesk deal slashes nearly $400 off the price

While there’s a big focus on gaming desktops and laptops, some folks need a device to do day-to-day things like work or stream, which is why there’s no point spending thousands of dollars on a gaming PC. That’s where the HP ProDesk 400 G6 comes in; it’s a solid little desktop PC that’s on sale at HP for $729, down almost $400 from its regular price of $1,121.

The base spec of the ProDesk 400 G6 gives you a pair of Intel products: a 10th-gen i3-10100T CPU and an Intel UHD Graphics 630. While you aren’t likely to be doing any gaming on this desktop, it’s reasonably well set up for work, studies, or just streaming stuff. Unfortunately, there’s no option to add a gaming graphics card to the base model, but unless you’re dealing with heavy graphical design apps, then the CPU is perfect as it is. Internal RAM is 4GB of DDR4, which is a little bit on the lower side and is worth at least an upgrade to 8GB, if not even 16GB, for either $70 or $210 respectively, although for the price, going for 8GB is probably better.

As for storage, you get a 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD on the base model, which you can upgrade up to 512GB if you’d like to for an extra $175. Alternatively, you can choose to remove the M.2 version altogether and go for a traditional HDD, which can go up to 2TB, or mix and match the two; it’s wholly dependent on what works with you best. The only other upgrade we’d suggest grabbing is the internal card that adds Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5; you’re going to need it, and it only costs an extra $10, which is well worth the additional price.

While the ProDesk 400 G6 isn’t going to win any awards for performance, it does what it’s good at reasonably well and is on sale at HP for $729, a pretty good discount of $392. Of course, if the ProDesk 400 G6 doesn’t do it for you, check out some other great desktop computer deals, or if you’re more interested in a laptop instead, there are some great HP laptop deals going on right now.

