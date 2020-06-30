Save big on these HP and Samsung Chromebooks ahead of 4th of July

Independence Day is just a few days away and to help commemorate the event, retailers are doing their patriotic duty by offering up countless explosive deals on the latest tech and gadgets. In fact, 4th of July sales are already in full swing as evidenced by these fantastic Chromebook deals from Amazon. Right now, the HP Chromebook 14 and Samsung Chromebook 3 are on sale starting from just $179.

Samsung Chromebook 3 – $179, was $499

You can always rely on Samsung’s devices to be good pieces of hardware, but they’re not exactly the most budget-friendly — except for the Chromebook 3. Although it’s not made of premium materials (hence the incredibly low price tag), it certainly feels sturdy. Its 11.6-inch display offers solid performance as well. With a pixel resolution of 1,366 x 768, the colors onscreen nicely pop, although the blacks aren’t that deep, and it isn’t nearly as bright as we had hoped for. Still, it’s a pretty decent screen considering how affordable it is (take a look at the HP Chromebook 14 below if you want a better screen for just $20 more). As with other Chromebooks, the Chromebook 3 runs with Chrome OS. Google has worked extra hard to make its interface as simple and efficient as possible. The operating system is now infinitely better than it used to be. In fact, people accustomed to using Windows and OS X would find this interface quite similar. Underneath the hood, the Chromebook 3 is powered by an Intel Celeron N3060 processor with 4GB memory and 16GB of internal storage. It’s pleasantly speedy and snappy when browsing the internet and having multiple tabs open is no problem. Another great thing about this Chromebook is its battery life. The N3060 processor is not exactly a power hog, so you’ll be able to use this for as much as seven hours with continuous maximum operation. Order the Samsung Chromebook 3 today at Amazon for just $179 instead of $499 – a massive $320 off.

HP Chromebook 14 – $199, was $249

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good all-rounder that boasts a sharp 14-inch display, comfortable keyboard, and reasonably attractive chassis. Most importantly, it’s quite inexpensive, currently costing $199 instead of the usual $249 at Best Buy. This Chromebook’s 1080p display honestly deserves applause as it can be considered a luxury for the price point. While it’s certainly not the brightest nor the most vibrant display out there, it’s better than those outdated 1,366 x 768 panels, like the one on the Samsung Chromebook 3. Watching movies and TV shows on this would be an utter delight. Its AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor and 4GB of RAM has enough power for simple day-to-day work, but we definitely would dissuade you from running any demanding apps on this budget machine. Finally, this Chromebook has the stamina to last an entire workday, as it managed a very good nine hours during our continuous web surfing test. If you need a budget-friendly Chromebook with an incredible screen for multimedia consumption, then the HP Chromebook 14 is for you. Get it for just $199 at Best Buy today.

