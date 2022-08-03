Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.

Why you should buy the HP Stream laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and is generally a highly reliable name, so that’s a huge boon for the HP Stream. It might not be the fastest system, so it won’t rival the best laptops for college, but it is a good option if money is tight or you simply want something to use occasionally.

The system offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Along with its 11.6-inch HD screen, it’s the kind of specs that rival the cheaper end of the best Chromebooks but that could still be useful. While Chromebooks serve a great purpose, this HP Stream laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means you can use Windows-based apps as needed rather than being solely dependent on ChromeOS. Plus, if you simply can’t get used to a different operating system, you’ll be pleased at being able to stick with Windows here. For some users, this is a massive selling point, although bear in mind, if you switch over to standard Windows 11, performance may dip.

Still, if you’re on a budget and you absolutely have to have a Windows system, the HP Stream covers all the bases. It looks pretty stylish, plus it offers up to 13 hours of battery life depending on how you use it, so it’s suitably reliable. Other advantages include a 720p HD camera for taking video calls, while stereo speakers ensure you can hear people clearly.

For anyone on a tight budget, the HP Stream is an appealing option that looks more expensive than it is. Normally priced at $240, it’s down to only $200 at Best Buy right now. If you need a simple solution that won’t cost a fortune, it’s a great option when looking for something Windows-based.

Editors' Recommendations