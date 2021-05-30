This HP Wireless Mouse Is only $13 in the Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day sales are in full swing and that means we’ve got all kinds of great deals for you. The HP Memorial Day sale has some fantastic offers on everything from laptops to monitors, but it has also cast a spotlight on more inexpensive items too such as this HP wireless mouse which is just $13 right now in the Memorial Day sales, reduced from $17. At this low a price, we’re half expecting it to sell out within moments, but if you manage to grab one, we’re sure you’ll be delighted.

Admittedly, the HP Wireless Mouse 220 doesn’t feature in our look at the best wireless mice but that’s because we were focusing on more expensive fare with plenty of features. For $13, you can’t really go wrong with this one, provided you simply need a wireless mouse that works well. The mouse is a stylish design, ensuring it is ergonomic so your hand can wrap around it nicely. Its black color means it looks sleek and professional, just in case someone notices it while you’re on a video call. It’s fully wireless courtesy of a USB dongle so all you need to do is plug the dongle into a spare port to get started with this mouse.

A reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection means you won’t have to worry about dropouts during a crucial moment. Even better, its battery life is expected to last you up to 15 months of every day use so there’s no need to worry about regularly recharging it. As such an inexpensive mouse, there’s not much more to it so don’t expect anything other than the basic two buttons and the scroll wheel but that’s all most people need. That’s even more the case when you’re looking to buy a budget-range mouse in the sales.

Ordinarily priced at $17, this HP Wireless Mouse 220 is down to just $13 for a strictly limited time only. We’re not convinced that stock is going to stick around at this price so if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new mouse, you’ll need to hit the buy button pretty soon. We’re sure you’ll be pleased with your bargain acquisition.

