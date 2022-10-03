This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)

The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation

Whether you’re working from home or you need a machine that you can take with you while you move around for your job, the HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation is the laptop for you. Following the footsteps of its successor as one of the best mobile workstations, it provides desktop-level performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’ll be doing graphic design work.

The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen so you can see all the details of the projects that you’re working on, and it has a 1TB SSD for ample storage for your software and files. Windows 10 Pro is pre-installed on the laptop, and it comes with a license for Windows 11 Pro. Business laptops should emphasize security and privacy, according to our laptop buying guide, and that’s the case with this device as HP is selling the Wolf Pro Security Edition. You’re protected by features such as HP Sure Start, a self-healing BIOS that safeguards your data, and the HP Privacy Camera, which comes with a physical shutter.

If you need a laptop that will provide the necessary performance to accomplish even the most demanding tasks, there’s no need to look any further than HP’s offer for the HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation. It’s available under the ongoing HP laptop deals at $2,370 off, which slashes its price to $1,939 from $4,309 originally. There’s no indication when the discount will end though, so if you want to buy the HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation for less than half its original price, you should finalize your purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations