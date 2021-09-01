Save over 50% with these early Labor Day air fryer deals

Rediscover the joy of cooking while making fast, easy, and delicious meals at home! Find out what the air fryer hype is all about when you take advantage of these super instant cooker and air fryer deals going on now at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer in Stainless Steel for $55, marked down $65 from its regular price of $120. Or choose the Insignia 8-Quart Digital Multi Cooker in Stainless Steel for $60, marked down $60 from its regular price of $120. Whichever you choose, you’ll be on your way to making crispy wings, savory soups, delicious dips, and more.
Insignia 5 Quart Digital Air Fryer — $55, was $120
Right now, you can get in on the air fryer train to delicious fried happiness and save over 50%. The Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer is on sale now at Best Buy for just $55, marked down $65 from its regular price of $120. Make crispy chicken wings, French fries, breaded eggplant or cauliflower, and all kinds of delicious fried foods in this quick-cooking high capacity air fryer. Air fryers work by circulating hot air, so you can cook tasty fried foods with no oil, butter, or fat for crispy texture and delicious flavor without the guilt. The digital interface makes it easy to program for various types of food, and the included recipe book will provide you with ample ideas and easy-to-follow instructions for cooking new dishes. Choose the presets to cook popular food types, or experiment with your own settings to create your own fried recipes.
Buy Now
Insignia 8 Quart Multi Cooker — $60, was $120
Make cooking meals easy with the Insignia 8 Quart Multi Cooker from Best Buy. Currently marked down 50% from its regular price of $120, you’ll save $60 when you buy this multi-cooker today for just $60. Cook healthy and delicious meals that the whole family will love in no time at all. Pressure cookers work by locking in steam to cook food quickly while preserving natural nutrients. With 12 preset functions for various meats, sides, dishes, and more, you’ll be amazed at what you can make! Digital controls make it easy to select your cooking options, and the included recipe book is filled with ideas for new dinners, desserts, and more for the whole family or for entertaining a crowd.
Buy Now
More air fryer deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great air fryer and Instant Pot deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer$70 $100
Instant Pot Duo Crisp$150 $200
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best cheap pressure cooker deals for September 2021
- Early Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Electronics Today
- Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart
- The best Instant Pot accessories for 2021
- Best cheap air fryer deals for September 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash