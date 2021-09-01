Save over 50% with these early Labor Day air fryer deals

  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Rediscover the joy of cooking while making fast, easy, and delicious meals at home! Find out what the air fryer hype is all about when you take advantage of these super instant cooker and air fryer deals going on now at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer in Stainless Steel for $55, marked down $65 from its regular price of $120. Or choose the Insignia 8-Quart Digital Multi Cooker in Stainless Steel for $60, marked down $60 from its regular price of $120. Whichever you choose, you’ll be on your way to making crispy wings, savory soups, delicious dips, and more.

Insignia 5 Quart Digital Air Fryer — $55, was $120

Insignia - 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer - Stainless Steel with plate of fried wings, veggie sticks and ranch, white background

Right now, you can get in on the air fryer train to delicious fried happiness and save over 50%. The Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer is on sale now at Best Buy for just $55, marked down $65 from its regular price of $120. Make crispy chicken wings, French fries, breaded eggplant or cauliflower, and all kinds of delicious fried foods in this quick-cooking high capacity air fryer. Air fryers work by circulating hot air, so you can cook tasty fried foods with no oil, butter, or fat for crispy texture and delicious flavor without the guilt. The digital interface makes it easy to program for various types of food, and the included recipe book will provide you with ample ideas and easy-to-follow instructions for cooking new dishes. Choose the presets to cook popular food types, or experiment with your own settings to create your own fried recipes.

Insignia 8 Quart Multi Cooker — $60, was $120

Make cooking meals easy with the Insignia 8 Quart Multi Cooker from Best Buy. Currently marked down 50% from its regular price of $120, you’ll save $60 when you buy this multi-cooker today for just $60. Cook healthy and delicious meals that the whole family will love in no time at all. Pressure cookers work by locking in steam to cook food quickly while preserving natural nutrients. With 12 preset functions for various meats, sides, dishes, and more, you’ll be amazed at what you can make! Digital controls make it easy to select your cooking options, and the included recipe book is filled with ideas for new dinners, desserts, and more for the whole family or for entertaining a crowd.

More air fryer deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great air fryer and Instant Pot deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
