Turn your Instant Pot into an air fryer with this accessory — now $60 off

Get a lead on summer and expand your cooking repertoire with the new Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid accessory for most Instant Pot brand 6-quart multi-cookers. You can save $60 on the Air Fryer Lid with this early Memorial Day sale on Amazon, which sees it on sale for only $80.

Air frying is a fast and healthy way to cook wings, fries, onion rings, and other dishes and crispy snacks. Compared to deep-frying in oil, however, the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid uses up to 95% less cooking oil. The detachable Air Fryer Lid fits the best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 60, Duo Plus 60, Duo Nova 60, Lux 60, Ultra 60, Viva 60, and Nova Plus 60 models.

With the Air Fryer Lid in place on your compatible 6-quart Instant Pot,  you can air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, or dehydrate food. Simple one-touch buttons set the time and temperature for your favorite recipes. Unlike air fryers that use separate crispers, Instant Pot’s EvenCrisp technology integrates crisping with all air-frying recipes.

You can find new recipes to use with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid in downloadable iOS and Android apps. There’s also an Amazon Alexa skill with Instant Pot recipes.

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid comes with a multi-level air fryer basket, a boiling or dehydrating tray designed for added air flow, and a combination protective countertop pad and storage cover. Safety features include overheating protection, automatic shut off, and more.

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is compatible with the stainless steel inner cooking pots found in the best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 60, Duo Plus 60, Duo Nova 60, Lux 60, Ultra 60, Viva 60, and Nova Plus 60 models. The Lid does not fit 3-quart, 8-quart, or 10-quart Instant Pot models, and it does not work with ceramic inner cooking pots. The air frying add-on is not compatible with the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 60, Smart Bluetooth, Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo Evo Plus 60, Duo SV 60, or Max 60.

Amazon cut the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid’s regular $140 price to $80 for this Memorial Day sale, a $60 savings. If you want to add air frying and dehydrating to your current Instant Pot multi-cooker’s capabilities, upgrade your existing 6-quart cooker with this versatile game-changer.

