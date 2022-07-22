Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

Walmart, a reliable source of offers on kitchen appliances like Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals, is currently hosting a massive clearance sale on air fryers, so if you don’t own one yet, now’s probably the best time to buy. Air fryers are finding their way into more kitchens because these cooking devices prepare fried food that’s healthier due to little to no oil being used. They come with a wide range of prices, but shoppers are still always on the lookout for to enjoy savings when buying them, whether they’re going for basic air fryers or advanced models with all the bells and whistles.

To help you choose, we’ve gathered some of the best offers under Walmart’s air fryer deals. You can get the Instant Pot Vortex for $47, after an $8 discount to its original price of $55; the Aukey Home 8 Quart Air Fryer for $70, after a $100 discount to its original price of $170; and the Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer for $96, after a $104 discount to its original price of $200. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last, and how much stock Walmart has left of these air fryers, so if one of these offers catches your attention, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as fast as possible.

Instant Pot Vortex — $47, was $55

The Instant Pot brand is known for its multifunctional pressure cookers, but it is also offering versatile air fryers like the Instant Pot Vortex. It may be small with a capacity of 2 quarts, which is just enough to cook food for a couple, but like the best air fryers, the Instant Pot Vortex prepares fried food with much less oil. Instant Pot’s EvenCrisp technology promises a perfect golden finish with crispy but tender food every single time, and one-touch smart cooking programs make it very easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Also, in addition to air frying, the Instant Pot Vortex can broil, roast, and reheat, which gives you access to a wider range of recipes from just a single cooking device.

Aukey Home 8 Quart Air Fryer — $70, was $170

For an air fryer with a larger capacity, go for the Aukey Home 8 Quart Air Fryer, which can hold a 5-pound chicken in its square-designed basket so you’ll be able to quickly cook for the whole family. The air fryer has a viewing window so you can see what’s happening inside during the cooking process, which will let you avoid scorched food and determine the perfect time to add more ingredients. Its innovative 3D thermal cycling technology creates a heat vortex that thoroughly cooks your food, resulting in crispy texture and moist insides with incredible taste. Once you’re done, you won’t need to go all out with our tips on how to clean an air fryer because you can just pop the detachable fry basket into your dishwasher once it has cooled down.

Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer Oven — $96, was $200

To be able to cook a feast in one go, you’ll want to purchase the Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer Oven. In addition to its air frying capabilities, this kitchen appliance is also capable of baking, roasting, and broiling, and it even comes with a rotisserie attachment. With all these functions, you can save a lot of space on your countertop as the Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer Oven can replace multiple devices. The air fryer oven has eight presets to simplify the cooking process, and it comes with a variety of accessories to help you prepare your food. All of these accessories may be cleaned using the dishwasher, and you can even remove the air fryer oven’s door to make it easier to clean its interior.

