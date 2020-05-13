Memorial Day falls on May 25, and this year many people will celebrate the holiday at home, when in past years they would have headed to the beach or a park. Ahead of the observance, Amazon’s early Memorial Day sales include a price cut on the cook’s favorite 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multifunction pressure cooker. If you let an Instant Pot do the heavy lifting in cooking meals, you’ll have more family time on Memorial Day.

Buy Now

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric multifunction cooker has seven cooking modes. You can use the Duo as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and food warmer. The bestselling 6-quart model is rated for cooking for up to six people, which is an excellent capacity for meal preparation for small families with allowance for leftovers. There two other Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 sizes, each is also on sale, including the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Mini rated to cook for two or three people, and the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo that is best for large families and groups of six or more.

The Instant Pot Duo’s versatility is its greatest attraction for experienced cooks, but it’s not for experts only. Kitchen newbies can create family-pleasing meals with this model’s 14 one-touch smart programs for cooking beans, ribs, soups, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more.

If you want to express your creativity and exercise your new-found cooking skills, you can find thousands of Instant Pot recipes in iOS and Android apps and Facebook groups with member-contributed recipes and shortcuts. You’ll also find there are hundreds of Instant Pot cookbooks for every ethnic cuisine and dietary preference.

You can cook up to 70% faster with the Instant Pot Duo compared to conventional cooking appliances, and who doesn’t like faster meal preparation times? Instant Pot designed the Duo for easy cleaning as well, with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior finish and dishwasher-safe lid, cooking pot, and accessories.

Safety abounds with the Instant Pot Duo with more than ten safety features including overheat protection, a safety lock, and more.

Normally $100, Amazon dropped the price of the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo to $79 early this month so you’ll have time to order your own. If you would rather spend time with your family than cooking this Memorial Day, snap up this deal soon.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations