Walmart drops $50 off Instant Pot LUX60 for Prime Day Sale

Although Prime Day may be strictly the realm of Amazon, Walmart is getting in on the action with its own Walmart Prime Day sale. These are essentially early Black Friday sales, even if they aren’t branded as such. One of the best so far is the Instant Pot LUX60 for just $50, down from its base price of $100.

The Instant Pot is the ultimate kitchen accessory for someone with too much to do and not enough time to do it. The Instant Pot excels at making great-tasting meals without the time it usually takes to let those flavors get to know each other. The Instant Pot LUX60 works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté/browning tool, and a warmer all in one. The range of versatility it provides makes it a great option for people with small kitchens or just those that want to reduce the number of gadgets they have stuffed into a kitchen cabinet.

The Instant Pot LUX60 has 12 built-in programs to help you cook food to perfection. It can help you make soup and stew, cook meat, sauté vegetables, cook porridge and rice, slow cook ingredients, and it can even help you make a cake. If you’re concerned about how healthy it is to cook in, the device uses three-ply 18/8 food-grade 304 stainless steel that is not only dishwasher safe but designed to reduce concerns about non-stick coating.

The Instant Pot LUX60 is a silent device that emits next to no steam or heat while cooking. Built-in safety mechanics prevent pressure buildup so that you cannot hurt yourself. The Instant Pot LUX 60 is designed to reduce the dangers of pressure cooking.

This 6-quart Instant Pot is the perfect gift for a student heading off to college for the first time or just for a busy parent that wants to make healthier meals in less time. This is one of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals so far, so if you’re on the fence about buying an Instant Pot, now is the time to decide. Items like this tend to sell out quickly, so decide soon before the chance is gone.

If you’re looking for more information about the best Instant Pots, we’ve put together a guide for which Instant Pot to buy in 2020.

