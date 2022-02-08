  1. Deals
This Instant Pot Pro is $50 off at Amazon for a limited time

Shoppers are always on the hunt for Instant Pot deals because of the versatility that the brand’s cooking appliances bring to any kitchen. For example, you don’t need to buy from pressure cooker deals and air fryer deals separately with the Instant Pot Pro Crisp, which is currently available from Amazon for just $200 after a $50 discount to its original price of $250.

The Instant Pot Pro approaches the higher end of the lineup, according to Digital Trends’ guide on which Instant Pot should you buy, with its 11-in-1 functionality that allows it to steam, sauté, warm, roast, broil, sous vide, and dehydrate, and to work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, mini-oven, and air fryer. The last option is possible through the Instant Pot Pro’s second lid, which you can easily attach if you’re planning to air-fry ingredients to make crispy but moist food.

The best Instant Pots make cooking meals easier and faster, and that’s definitely one of the benefits of owning the Instant Pot Pro. With a capacity of 8 quarts, you’ll be able to prepare meals for a large family in one go, and you can even program the kitchen appliance with up to five custom settings for your personal recipes. The Instant Pot Pro also comes with several safety features, including overheat protection, an upgraded steam release switch that prevents splashes, and a safe locking lid.

For a reliable kitchen tool that will help you cook different kinds of recipes, you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot Pro Crisp. The 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer combo is an even more tempting purchase because of Amazon’s $50 discount, which brings its price down to just $200 from its original price of $250. Stocks may go quickly though, so you should hurry if you want to avail yourself of this special offer. Get the Instant Pot Pro Crisp delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible by clicking that Buy Now button immediately.

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp is a steal at its discounted price on Amazon, but there are more Instant Pot models out there with price cuts if you’re willing to look around. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Instant Pot deals that you can get right now from different retailers.

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart (Refurbished)

$75 $120
With 14 programs built in, including slow-cooking, sautéing, rice-cooking, warming, and a yogurt-making mode, this refurbished Instant Pot Duo is the sous-chef you didn't know you needed. more
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multiuse Cooker

$120 $150
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 offers a cooking convenience like no other. It has 11+ safety features including overheat protection and a safety locking lid, as well as an 8-portion capacity. more
Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

$85 $112
The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is an add-on accessory for many 6-quart Instant Pot models. Add air frying, dehydrating and broiling to your existing Instant Pot. more
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo 8 Quart

$200 $250
Family size Instant Pot 8-quart combo multifunction pressure cooker and air fryer. Eight quarts is the right size for 6 or more people and the digital menu makes it easy to select 11 functions. more
Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker

$99 $150
This model pressure cooks up to 15 psi and adds sous vide cooking to the function mix. Six-quart Instant Pots are the right size for up to 6 people. more
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook

$110 $130
Watch your meal as it air fries, roasts, broils, bakes, reheats, or dehydrates with the ClearCook window and internet light. Minimal preheating time with one-touch smart programs for popular foods. more
