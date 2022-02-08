This Instant Pot Pro is $50 off at Amazon for a limited time

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shoppers are always on the hunt for Instant Pot deals because of the versatility that the brand’s cooking appliances bring to any kitchen. For example, you don’t need to buy from pressure cooker deals and air fryer deals separately with the Instant Pot Pro Crisp, which is currently available from Amazon for just $200 after a $50 discount to its original price of $250.

The Instant Pot Pro approaches the higher end of the lineup, according to Digital Trends’ guide on which Instant Pot should you buy, with its 11-in-1 functionality that allows it to steam, sauté, warm, roast, broil, sous vide, and dehydrate, and to work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, mini-oven, and air fryer. The last option is possible through the Instant Pot Pro’s second lid, which you can easily attach if you’re planning to air-fry ingredients to make crispy but moist food.

The best Instant Pots make cooking meals easier and faster, and that’s definitely one of the benefits of owning the Instant Pot Pro. With a capacity of 8 quarts, you’ll be able to prepare meals for a large family in one go, and you can even program the kitchen appliance with up to five custom settings for your personal recipes. The Instant Pot Pro also comes with several safety features, including overheat protection, an upgraded steam release switch that prevents splashes, and a safe locking lid.

For a reliable kitchen tool that will help you cook different kinds of recipes, you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot Pro Crisp. The 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer combo is an even more tempting purchase because of Amazon’s $50 discount, which brings its price down to just $200 from its original price of $250. Stocks may go quickly though, so you should hurry if you want to avail yourself of this special offer. Get the Instant Pot Pro Crisp delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible by clicking that Buy Now button immediately.

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp is a steal at its discounted price on Amazon, but there are more Instant Pot models out there with price cuts if you’re willing to look around. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Instant Pot deals that you can get right now from different retailers.

