Hurry! Instant Pot Viva 6 is only $50 at Best Buy right now

Are you stuck working from home and not going out as you normally would because of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19? Don’t let this forced lifestyle change get in the way of a nice, healthy, hearty meal. Instant Pots have become very popular over the past few years but it’s not every day you see an Instant Pot deal like this one. Today only, Best Buy is having a flash sale on the Instant Pot Viva 6. This deal gets you one of the most popular Instant Pots on the market for $70 off! Regularly priced at $120, you can get the Instant Post Viva 6 for only $50 right now.

Instant Pots gained fame in the United States a couple of years ago when over 200,000 units were sold on Amazon Prime Day. Since then, cooks, college students, parents, and kitchen gadget lovers alike have been purchasing these small appliances in record numbers. The Instant Pot is a multitasker that will round out any kitchen. It is a one-size-fits-all kitchen gadget that can steam, sauté, warm, stew, and even make yogurt. Perfect hard-boiled eggs are just an added bonus of this appliance that saves space and time.

The Instant Pot Viva 6 is built with the latest technology. The device monitors pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts the heat and cook time to cook to perfection every time. Combining nine appliances in one, this Instant Pot acts as a warmer, sauté pan, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, sous vide, and yogurt maker and does all of these things up to 70% faster. The pot is easy to clean with dishwasher safe components and a fingerprint-proof stainless-steel exterior and lid.

The Instant Pot Viva features 15 one-touch Smart Programs that include settings for soup, beans, desserts, and more. There are also hundreds of recipes for all types of cuisines that are available through the app. The app also provides support and guidance from thousands of users in the Instant Pot online community.

The pot comes with accessories that include a stainless steel rack with handles, soup spoon, rice paddle, condensation collector, and measuring cup. The inner pot is stainless steel as well and is made with a 3-ply bottom, so it is durable and dishwasher safe. This 6-quart size is the most popular because it is large enough to cook for six people, which is perfect for families, but not so large that it doesn’t work for single people or smaller households.

The Instant Pot comes equipped with safety protections featuring overheat protection and a safety lock. With buttons for delay start, keep warm, and other functions, this pot makes cooking so convenient you will wonder how you survived without it.

Looking for more must-have offers, including home office deals? Head over to our curated Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations