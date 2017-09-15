5 best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Case Deals

With Apple’s new announcement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the cell phone accessories industry is already releasing products specifically designed for these new devices. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both certainly have some standout features, which we saw, for example, when we saw Apple display the iPhone 8 augmented reality capabilities but before you order, there are some helpful ordering tips to keep in mind. Once you do take the plunge and pre-order a new phone, consider these iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus case deals that will help you get the most life out of your new smartphone investment.

Case-Mate Tough Stand Case ($34) Make media viewing a hands-free experience with this Case-Mate Tough Stand Case available for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The one-piece platform frame can stand on its own but isn’t too bulky. To the contrary, it gives your phone an ultra slim look. It has an integrated metal alloy kickstand that provides a nearly perfect media viewing experience for both portrait and landscape viewing angles. The case has a reinforced corner design with a soft inner cushion, and flexible sides and a knurled grip. Metallic chrome buttons finish off the polished look of the case. The case is 10-foot drop tested and comes with a lifetime warranty. It normally retails for $40 but our exclusive coupon code DIGITALTRENDS15OFF you can score an iPhone 8 Case-Mate Tough Stand Case for $34 or an iPhone 8 Plus Case-Mate Tough Stand Case for $34. iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 8 Plus Case ($12) Keep the clarity without losing protection with this Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 8 Plus Case, which is currently 52 percent off on Amazon. The case is a clear and transparent case yet robust and durable. The case is equipped with a TPU bumper offer that maintains a slim, barely-there profile. Its crystal clear construction flaunts the stunning design of your new iPhone 8 Plus. Raised lips around the screen and camera offer extra protection for those delicate areas. Additionally, air-cushion technology around all corners further ensures your new iPhone stays safe and protected. Available in black, crystal clear, red, mint, or rose gold designs, the case has a PC back that provides long-lasting clarity so you don’t have to worry about it turning yellow over time. Grab one today for $12 on Amazon after a $13 (52-percent) discount, to show off and protect your new iPhone 8 Plus. Amazon

Anker KARAPAX Shield+ Case for iPhone 8 ($11) Get heavy-duty protection for your new iPhone 8 with this Anker KARAPAX Shield+ Case for iPhone 8, which is currently 58 percent off on Amazon. This case defends your iPhone 8 with multiple layers of protection but still manages to maintain a stylish design. It’s made from an anti-scratch material with shock absorbers on all four corners, along with raised edges that protect the screen and camera from drops and knocks. The protection case features a dual-layer polycarbonate hard shell and soft TPU core with a 3D-texture finish that combine to provide superior drop protection. TotalTouch Technology delivers a custom engineered texture for a comfortable in-hand feeling that also provides a more secure grip. If you have any lingering concerns about how well this case can protect your phone, you can rest assured because it’s tested under rigorous, military-grade standards and manufactured using premium quality materials for superior defense against bumps and knocks. Snag one today for $11 on Amazon after a $15 (15-percent) discount, and feel assured that your expensive iPhone 8 purchase is protected. Amazon