October Prime Day: Save 40% on this portable solar generator

It’s not often we see Prime Day deals on bigger battery banks like the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, which is a shame considering how useful they have become in the past few years for those who like going camping or who may have to deal with power outages. Luckily, you can pick up this impressive power station from Amazon for $210, rather than the $350 retail price it’s usually going for, which is a significant $140 discount.

Why you should buy the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 has a lot in common with the Jackery Explorer 1000, with the main difference being a smaller capacity, so if you want a more in-depth review, it’s worth checking that one out. Even with the smaller capacity, the Explorer 300 still has 293Wh of backup charge, roughly the same as 30 phone recharges or 40 hours of playing on a Nintendo Switch, which, as you can imagine, is a lot. It also comes with many ports: two AC plugs, a PD 60W USB-C, two USB-As, and a 12-volt car output, so you have a lot of versatility in how you want to charge your gear. There’s a thick DC input to charge the Explorer 300 up to 80% in an impressive two hours from a wall outlet, and even better, you can use it while it charges.

If you’re out in the wilderness, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 it can be charged with its Solarsaga 100 solar panels, which plug into the DC input. Unfortunately, you’ll have to grab those separately, but if you do, you can get an 80% charge in three and a half hours under ideal conditions. The Jackery Explorer 300 also comes with an MPPT controller, which helps regulate the speed of the solar charge and lets it work at its maximum for faster charging.

Whether you want the Jackery Explorer 300 for camping or emergencies, it’s a great little backup power station, and you’re even getting a great deal on it from Amazon with its $140 discount down to $210. That said, be sure to check out the rest of the Prime Early Access Sale for some additional options.

Editors' Recommendations